Public wine tasting events are back, and the folks from Zinfandel Advocates and Producers have appropriately purloined Back to the Future as the theme for the 2022 Zinfandel Experience, their annual set of festivities focused on their beloved Zinfandel grape.

While the gloss has come off Zinfandel for the raving masses who once riotously filled two pavilions at Fort Mason for hours of tasting, the grape remains both an important part of California wine, as well as the source of some fantastic wines. I believe we’re in a time of transition for Zinfandel, as producers explore wider interpretations of the grape than in the past. The days of solid blackberry jam walls are over, and instead, we’re seeing crunchy glou-glou wines, the return of savory notes, and blessedly higher acidity in general.

Personally, I’m quite excited to explore what is on offer here at the end of March. The festivities begin with a dinner event on Friday March 25th at various restaurants in San Francisco. At each restaurant, a prix fixe menu will be accompanied by Zinfandel wine pairings poured by three producers in attendance. Saturday the 26th features the grand tasting, where wine lovers can wander and taste the wines from more than 70 producers. And on Sunday morning the 27th, Esther Mobley from the San Francisco Chronicle will lead a Zinfandel seminar along with Ravenswood founder and Zinfandel guru Joel Peterson.

Proof of full vaccination AND a booster along with a photo ID will be required for entry by guests and producers. Masks will be required when not tasting.

The Zinfandel Experience 2022: Back to Zin

Grand Tasting March 26th, 2022

The Pavilion at One Market

30 Steuart Street

San Francisco, CA 94105 (map)

Tickets are available for each event individually starting at $85 and should be purchased on the event’s web site.