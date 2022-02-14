Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
The Science of Salinity in Wine
An excellent article that answered many of my questions.
The Wine Business Sees a Problem: Millennials Aren’t Drinking Enough
It’s not just the Millennials, though.
In Armenia, Making Orange Wine is Personal
And delicious.
End of a benevolent Médoc landmark
Jancis remembers Anthony Barton
Seriously, Why Do Somms Pooh-Pooh American Wines?
Only the worst ones.
An Overlooked, Historic California Grape Gets a New Life
Mmmmmm. Pfeffer!
Counterfeiting Is a Lingering Stain on the Wine Industry
And it’s not going to go away.
For Winemakers, Glass Bottles Are the Latest Supply Chain Headache
If they can get them.
Iris Rideau on Seizing Opportunity in Business and Wine
The Spectator interview.
Nomad winemaker: Why I make wine in Spain
And some good bottles recommended.
North Coast wine grape crop rebounds in 2021 after fires, COVID
The vintage that most everyone needed.
Understanding Limestone Soils in Wine
A primer.
Sherpas launch second careers in Wine Country, as restaurateurs
They understand adversity.
The Most Influential Black Voices in Wine
Some great names.
How Wine And Memories Intertwine
A nice piece by Lana. Shame about all the ads.
Jancis Robinson: ‘I don’t tell anyone what to like’
Professor Robinson, in da house.
Red Wine Headaches Under the Microscope
A question that needs answering.
Fine Wine and the Social Contract
Just the start of the conversation.
European Union Lurches Towards Prohibition
And here’s why that conversation is important.
SA’s first black billionaire buys Stellenbosch winery
Good for him!
US Treasury Pushes Alcohol Reforms
Excellent analysis of the recent report.
Will Biden scrap ‘anti-competitive’ booze laws to help small businesses?
Another take.
How Producers Are Making Climate-Friendly Winemaking a Reality
All good, but some better than others.
Napa, Sonoma counties revisit policies on ‘microwineries,’ vintner events
Progress here.