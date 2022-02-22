Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
12 Natural Wines to Drink Now
Eric offers a dozen.
Delicious Whites Under Northern Lights
Profile of a Norwegian sommelier.
Joining the 1%? Here’s How to Stock Your Yacht
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, drink your heart out.
Champagne House That Saved A Town During WWI Is Now Saving Environment
Hide in the cellars!
Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over ‘secret’ sale of her stake in Château Miraval to oligarch
Oh the drama.
Close Shave for European Wine Industry
Talk about dodging a bullet.
Everything you need to know about Champagne in 2021
Well, maybe not everything.
Romanée-Conti Still Out on its Own
A domaine apart.
5 Wineries Ushering in a New Era of Canadian Wine
On the cutting edge.
Tempranillo Shines in Southern Oregon
Yes it does.
Elizabeth Banks’ Instagram snake giveaway is a game changer for celebrity wine marketing
Brilliant.
Sparkling diplomacy: How a California wine may have helped thaw Cold War relations
The Schramsberg Nixon story.
Meet the Two Ambitious Chicago Sommeliers Who Want to Make Wine More Fun
And it should be fun.
Those Shrink-Wrapped Sleeves Atop Wine Bottles Have Got to Go
Hear, hear.
With Millennia of History, Turkish Wine Continues to Evolve
A quick primer.
Winemaker Rajat Parr on Planting New Grape Varieties and California Love
Sommelier no more.
The Timeless Tradition of Oak Maturation is Changing
Mike Dunne on oak.
Exceptional English Chardonnay
Not just bubbles anymore.
The Colours Of Infinity
Lovely piece.
Shinsegae acquires Napa Valley winery for W299.6b
End of an era for Shafer Vineyards, beginning of a new one?
Is Soave Classico Finally Making Its Big Comeback?
Gimme that Garganega.
Wine Should Be Accessible to Everyone
Yes indeed.
Plaimont: looking to old varieties for future success
Manseng Noir, anyone?
US Treasury Alcohol Reform Report—Wine Industry Implications
Jeff Siegel’s analysis.
Wines and Wit From the Viral Instagrammer @ShittyWineMemes
Love those wine choices.