Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

A Manager of a Certain Vintage

Baker is a new name to me.

Does Weather Affect the Taste of Wine?

Oooh! Do the moon next!

Life Lessons with winemaker Jacques Lurton

We’re glad he didn’t choose the priesthood.

A collective in Salt River is putting the balance back into wine

More color like this.

Selling the man behind the Dan Murphy’s retail brand

Not so much “behind” as “namesake.”

Top Wine Industry Leader Worked From The Bottom-Up

Some nice profles.

It’s Time for Wine to Wake Up

Losing the young ones.

Sonoma County wine entrepreneur embarks on second act with Marine Layer brand, syrah project

A somewhat gushing profile of the new owner of Halcon Vineyard.

Smugglers Caught Submerging Drugs in Wine to Ship Them Across Europe

I don’t know how that heroin got in there. Honest!

Stop overthinking it: The shape of your wine glass doesn’t really matter

Been sayin’ this for years.

Winemaking at the Margins

Extreme viticulture yields tasty results.

Healdsburg’s new Sicily-inspired winery is pouring the best white wine you’ve never heard of

It’s pretty good stuff.

The Internet Fell in Love With Their Wine Brand’s Logo. The Result Was a Vital Lesson on Trademarks

When you invent a meme and then it gets away.

How Europe could soon start treating wine like tobacco

How to kill a cultural heritage.

Italian Wine’s Amphora Revolution

The ideal vessel.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for February 2022

The stars want you to drink wine.

An experimental white Noir Pinot from Central Otago is turning heads

Sounds tasty to me!

Greece: Assyrtiko, the rising star

As it should be.

Experts Deliver State of the Art Advice on Smoke Taint at Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

“We will need years to figure this out”

Wine comes to the party

But Jancis doesn’t.

Fishing for winemaking advice

The legagy of Steamboat.

Goodbye Napa

A little window into the life of a winery intern.

On Wine And Dating

How to meet all the best retailers.

The Mâconnais – Bourgogne with a southern accent

Someone got the memo from the BIVB. Apparently it ain’t Burgundy anymore.

The Taming of Big, Bad Zinfandel

Emerging from exile, but not as puffed up as it used to be.

Pruning Season Is a Great Time to Visit Sonoma Vineyards

Because it’s quiet.

Sonoma vineyard workers fight for safety ahead of fire season. It’s an uphill battle

But sooooo important.

A classification in crisis? What’s next for Saint-Émilion

I’ve always said it’s the wine world’s Jarndyce v Jarndyce

Napa County Planning Commission endorses micro-winery law

Huge news for the tiniest players. I just wish it were more permissive.

Inside the Cardboard Chaos of Boxed Wine Awards

Oh yes, medals mean soooooo much.

Madrid’s Wine Scene Deserves Your Attention

Get thee to Berria.