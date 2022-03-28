Hello and welcome to my weekly* roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Exclusive: Wine Spectator Debuts First and Only Video Interview with Ernest Gallo on the Occasion of His 90th Birthday in 1999

Everyone should watch this. It’s a gem.

Top Wine Region In Spain Using Old Technique Of ‘Layering’ Century-Old Vines

Burying shoots in Ribera del Duero.

‘Reaching for the stars’: the future of the recycled glass wine bottle

An important discussion.

Napa County Approves Micro Winery Ordinance

A game-changer for some.

The science of old vines

Jamie runs down some of the science.

Oregon’s alternative Burgundy

The UK discovers the Willamette.

New Wine In Old Bottles

Change is inevitable.

Alsace Riesling must be ‘dry’, says wine body proposal

A tricky thing. Good for consumers, but not good for those who make sweeter wines.

Striving for Wine Excellence in the Finger Lakes

The Bates story.

The Power and Provocation of Raising Kids Around Wine

An important topic.

Sebastopol vintner admits guilt for killing man, injuring boy while driving drunk

Tragic, but honest.

California’s Newest Wine Appellation Is All About the Coast

The Spectator’s take.

Bruce Schneider’s Ukrainian Wine Odyssey

An odyssey indeed.

There are More Mergers and Acquisitions in Wine than Ever Before. Here’s Why.

Pandemic struggles, low interest rates, and more.

New grape varieties can help Bordeaux adapt to climate change, but will the market allow it?

Tradition has a lot of intertia.

New Buyers Needed for Wine’s Traditional Role

More dinner table consumption.

Ukraine meets Penedès

Who knew there were a lot of Ukranians in Catalunya?

Red Wine Headaches: Stalking the Causes With Dr. Waterhouse

Dottie and John revisit the subject.

North Coast grape growers ramp up for new growing season as bud break arrives

Just in time for the rain.

The Iconic Burgundy Wines You’ll Probably Never Taste

Unless you have very rich friends.

To drink sustainably, opt for wine in aluminum cans, not glass bottles

We need to do some taste testing.

Finding the Right Words for the Red Wines of Languedoc

One man’s rustic is another’s reject.

How Victoria James Keeps Growing Cote Korean Steakhouse

A nice interview.

A Kenyan who makes wines in California

I had never heard of Wachira wines.