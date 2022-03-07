Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

‘No-one will stop us’: Ukrainian winemakers defiant in the face of Russian aggression

Glory to Ukraine!

Refusing to sell to a conglomerate, organic wine pioneer Phil Coturri names successor

Keeping it local.

Kyiv for wine lovers

A personal account.

Livermore wineries have struggled to be taken seriously. Will new initiatives finally turn the tide?

There’s great wines in them thar hills.

Finger Lakes Wine Country Was Underrated and Overlooked — Until Now

Love me some FLX Riesling!

Meanie in a Bottle: An Internet Troll Gives Nonalcoholic Spirits Startups the Spins

A cautionary tale of sorts.

The Debate Over Wine Filtration

And it rages on.

2,000 m² of photovoltaic panels set to cover vineyards in Bordeaux

Interesting idea. Must make it pretty hard to farm, though.

High On the Hog’s Stephen Satterfield’s Life-Changing Wines

Stephen rocks.

Financial sanctions on Russia will rock international drinks trade

From the price of barley to the demand for vodka.

Wine and the British Sunshine Tax

Paved with the best intentions.

How the Coronavirus Steals the Sense of Smell

Finally starting to get some answers.

Is This Too Cool?

Robert Camuto goes to the Dolomites.

The Business of Natural Wine

Martha Stoumen speaks.

Until We Meet Again

A nice piece many can relate to.

Napa Green redevelops vineyard certification, hopes to set new sustainable standards

It will be interesting to dig into these new standards.

Asian escalation

When will prices stop rising?

The Quiet and Steady Rise of Japanese Sparkling Wine

Definitely worth watching.

Worry in Georgia

The war, the war.

Alain Graillot, Who Led France’s Crozes-Hermitage to Prominence, Dies at 77

RIP.

NFTs and Wine – The Long Read

Robert Joseph looks at it from all angles.

Can ‘Outsiders’ Like Me Disrupt the Wine Industry? The Answer Isn’t Clear.

A personal perspective.

British men charged in New York with wine fraud

Repeat after me: wine investment schemes are a BAD IDEA.

No, Your Wine Is Not Packed with Sugar

Scary rhetoric needs to go away. So does Dry Farm Wines.

How France And The American Dream Gave Rise To Washington State’s First Luxury Wine

The story of Quilceda Creek.

Successfully Sell Wine No One Wants or Knows About

Some recent success stories.

‘We Are the Land, and the Land Is Us’: Indigenous Māori Winemakers are Guardians of New Zealand Terroir

More please!

Meet The Immigrant Woman Who Launched Franzia, The World’s Largest-Volume Wine Brand

Fred’s mama!

Wine prices are rising. Here’s how to still find good values.

Dave charts the way.

Native Italian Wine Grapes Succeeding Under Women’s Guidance In Sicily

Nice profiles.

Drinking Wine With Meals Associated With Lower Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The good news this week.

This high-end Sonoma winery is preparing for climate change by growing grapes closer to the ocean

A stone’s throw from my birthplace.

A Quality Revolution Comes to Burgundy’s Montagny

Some seriously good Chardonnay these days.