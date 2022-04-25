Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Save the Douro

Drink it, too.

Willamette Valley could lose half its grape crop after frost hits Oregon vineyards

I didn’t know it was that bad.

Life lessons with Pierre Lurton of Château Cheval Blanc and Château d’Yquem

Tidbits from a life in wine.

Napa County STILL Needs Time to Evaluate Walt Ranch Vineyard Project

Napa’s worst example of NIMBYism.

Opinion: Craig and Kathryn Hall have been waiting 15 years. They’ve done everything right: crossing every “t” and dotting every “i.”

I agree with Stu.

Can Foil-Free Bottles Help Solve Wine’s Waste Problem?

No, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good idea.

California’s Best-Kept Wine Secret: Santa Cruz Mountains

Indeed.

Wine Trade Blues

Life is pretty good in the wine trade. Isn’t it?

Multi-Vintage Wines Are Becoming a Thing

Not just for sparkling anymore.

Regenerative Viticulture Foundation launched to promote soil health restoration

The next big thing.

How Do You Know if a Wine Has Gone Bad?

Because it tastes awful?

Modernity meets tradition in Rioja: interviewing Victor Urrutia of CVNE

Thoughts from onne of the leaders in Rioja.

Eastern European wineries in turmoil as war rages in Ukraine

Everything goes topsy-turvey.

California weighs farmwork in wildfire areas

A serious issue.

It Isn’t Polite to Point

Terry Theise on scores.

How Paz Levinson Climbed the Ranks of the World’s Finest Restaurants

Nice profile.

How Independent Wine Shops Are Changing the Industry

Long live your local fine wine retailer!

Despite fierce competition from all sides, the wines of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano are seriously stepping up.

Blake Gray introduces the Pieve (Pievi?).

With Corsican Reds, a Case Study of Identity

Eric goes for distinctiveness.

Does Anyone Still Care About Wine Certifications?

Yes. There are plenty of peopel still in these programs.

Winegrowers Are Recruiting Birds to Their Vineyards

Here birdie, birdie.

Why we can’t get enough of wines from The Jura

Even Kiwis love Trousseau.

In a bid to mitigate against climate change, Napa’s famed Cabernet Sauvignon may need to shift terroirs.

Can you say, Carneros Cabernet?

Napa Valley wine pros are entering controversial territory: alcohol-free booze

But if it’s alcohol free, it’s not booze, right?

Rosé Reigns Supreme: A Conversation with Wöllfer Estate’s Roman Roth

Roman has been around the block.

A Guide to Priorat and Its Intense, Delicious Wines

A quick primer.