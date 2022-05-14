Green tendrils of new growth on a Syrah vine make fractal shapes against a gray spring sky in Santa Barbara County. Recent frosts and hailstorms notwithstanding, California’s vines are growing their way through their vegetative stage, towards the point of flowering which usually occurs in early June.

