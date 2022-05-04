Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Champagne Nukes its own Vineyards

Ugh.

Confessions of a smoke-taint taster

An article from 2020, but interesting.

When Smoke Gets in Your Wine

A pretty deep dig into the topic at a consumer level.

What does it mean that Napa Valley is too pricey for the Wall Street Journal?

Jason Haas, incisive as usual.

Yes, Napa’s expensive. But you can still visit on a budget

And the Chronicle wants to help.

Can a Wine Be Judged on Smell Alone?

Depends on what you mean by “judged.”

I Launched My Own Celebrity Wine Brand for Under $300 — And You Can Too

This is such a great story.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for May 2022

Let the stars choose your next bottle.

Is regenerative viticulture the answer?

Quite possibly.

Oregon Winemakers Still Reeling From Freak April Frost

Ouch.

Jack Cakebread, Photographer Turned Napa Vintner, Dies at 92

Another pioneer, gone.

There’s a Rhône white wine revolution under way

Adam Lechmere on the newer, fresher Rhône whites.

Is this Chinese critic the next Robert Parker for China?

I hope so!

Navigating the Sustainability Landscape: Which Certifications Matter?

Scratching the surface.

Northern California winery website accessibility lawsuits face judicial pushback

Excellent news.

One of the world’s oldest wine grapes is poised to take off in America

I have yet to try a domestic Saperavi.

The Curious, Complicated Relationship Between Wine and Wrestling

Wow. I had no idea.

Growing Popularity Of Pét-Nat Democratizes Sparkling Wine Among Producers And Consumers

Funky or Fun?

Placing a Bet on Italian Grapes in California

Eric Asimov on Kevin Harvey’s obsession.

Inflation is driving wine prices higher

In Australia, too.

AI Sommelier Generates Wine Reviews without Ever Opening a Bottle

Not a very complicated trick.

Master Sommelier Larry Stone explains why he sold Lingua Franca to Constellation Brands

Because… COVID.

We Need to Talk About the Important Role of Sugar in Wine

Good one.

Napa Valley Wine Makers Are Reducing Harmful Pesticides With Help From A Humble Predator.

Who…. doesn’t love owls?

Sommelier Who Set Fire to Dining Sheds Agrees to Pay Back Restaurants

I hope he also got some psychological help.