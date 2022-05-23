Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
What Is Real Wine?
A very nice piece, indeed.
Why You Hate Chardonnay (And How to Find One You’ll Actually Enjoy)
A little guide from people who know how to guide.
Wine ‘vintage’ means nothing to Millennials. Can this winemaker’s unorthodox plan win them over?
Not just to millennials.
Wine in the tropics
Jancis goes to the Maldives.
Inside the 11-year battle to turn the remote coastline of Sonoma into an official wine region
But now it’s done.
Senate Fails to Pass Additional COVID Relief Funds for Restaurants
This is a travesty.
For Oregon’s First Black Winemaker, The Business ‘Had To Be Bigger Than Wine’
A nice profile.
The Spanish wine renaissance is here
Yes it is.
How One California Winemaker Shaped America’s Love for Cabernet Sauvignon
Sara Schneider on Silver Oak.
Chile officially launches organic wine association with memorable acronym
Have some COW wine.
What the Wine Industry Gets Wrong About Marketing to Younger Generations
Tina Caputo takes a look.
Champagne Vintage an Unlikely Classic
Detailed harvest report from Caroline Henry.
For Napans who lost their wineries to fire, the recovery process is ongoing
Slow going.
The Taiwanese Wine Renaissance
I watched some wine pros taste Taiwanese wine recently, it wasn’t pretty.
Hundreds of Sonoma farmworkers may have been exposed to toxic smoke during 2020 wildfires
This should come as no surprise. And we have to fix it.
One man’s mission to save Britain’s lost vineyards
Fascinating story.
This winemaker is turning to a crop that has yet to take off in California — and can go for $1,000 a pound
Truffles.
May hail hits parts of Napa Valley, most vineyards avoid damage
Could have been much worse.
Katherine Cole, the Four Top Podcast
An interview.
Hybrid Wine Finds Its Format
Sparkling.
The Fine Art of Finding Delicious Wine Without Being Intimidated
Vinny Eng looks deeper.
Appellations threaten to leave Languedoc wine council
Too big to fail?
Château living for Bordeaux wine buffs
Staying with the wine.
Moulin-à-Vent Is a Revered French Region. Here’s Why
Excellent wines. Wink Lorch explains.