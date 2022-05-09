Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Jancis Robinson Thinks We Need to Go Beyond Sustainability in Wine

Jancis thinks green.

Errazuriz wine photographer of the year revealed

Heck of a shot.

Heat Threatens Oregon Pinot Noir

Hot and…

Willamette Valley grape crop is dealt a frosty blow

… cold.

Why Porto Is the Ideal Getaway for Any Wine Lover

If you’re not hungry by the time you finish this…

Wine-Buying Tips for People Who Are Running Late

I heartily endorse all of these tips.

What the Supreme Court Leak Could Mean for the American Wine Industry

A thoughtful piece.

This Basque Winery Is Reinventing Vermouth With a Regional Grape (and Sustainable Methods)

Wine adjacent.

The Mother-Daughter Duo Behind This Cult-Favorite Rosé

Long live Lorenza!

Chile’s Old Cabernet Vines Make Their Debut

Worth tasting for sure.

In Portugal’s Vinho Verde, Wine Is Green in More Ways Than One

Portugal leads the way.

Tonnes of grapes ‘left to rot’ as Australia struggles to shift wine

The “eggs in one basket” thing is a real problem.

Yellow Tail, Peter Lehmann owner puts 7,258ha of vineyards and land on the market

That’s a LOT of acres.

The death of the tasting menu

The pandemic has changed so much.

Around the world with Sauvignon Blanc

Alternatives to the Kiwi version.

The Mysterious Disappearance of Vin de Domme

Blame the bug.

‘A Bet on the War’: Vineyard Exposes Risks in Front-Line Moldova

Drink the Freedom Blend.

Has Châteauneuf-du-Pape gotten too big for its boots?

A “special” report.

A Wine Tasting at the End of the World

One of the best wine stories I’ve read in a while.

Q&A: Elaine Chukan Brown

A nice talk with Elaine.

How Wine and Spirits Companies Are Navigating the Supply Chain Chaos

Carefully.

This is why Burgundy is going to get even pricier

An insider prognosticates.

Concrete Lessons for Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Wine Industry

A report from Assemblage.