Let’s hope the warm weather is here to stay for a little while in California, if only because it makes events like the Taste of Sonoma celebration so much more pleasant. Taste of Sonoma, back again like so many things in this changed world, used to be the annual Sonoma County wine event. Let’s hope it continues uninterrupted from here.

Set up on the extensive lawns at Kendall Jackson’s main wine estate just outside of Santa Rosa, the event is a grand tasting extravaganza, providing attendees the opportunity taste wines from more than 90 different wineries, nosh on food from several different food trucks, and (for a nominal extra fee) attend seminars and guided tastings on different aspects of Sonoma wine.

Provided the weather looks good, its generally a delightful way to spend the afternoon, not to mention get a sense of the recent vintages from Sonoma and discover new wines and new producers that might be your next favorite. The wineries pouring range from big to boutique, and there are a number of excellent names on the list, including folks like DuMOL, Aperture, Smith Story, Woodenhead, Keller Estate, and more.

2022 Taste of Sonoma Celebration

Saturday, June 25

11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Kendall Jackson Winery and Gardens

5007 Fulton Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95403 (map)

Tickets for the event will run you $195 per person, with VIP tickets (which get you early access) for $225. Both of those tickets may be available on the day of, but the prices go up considerably, so you’ll want to buy them online in advance.