Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Tempranillo Is the Rising Star of Texas Wine
But Sagrantino is close behind?
Low- and no-alcohol wine: how do they do it?
An explainer, of sorts.
From Hippies to Wine Kings — The Rise of Napa Valley
The rags to riches story, through a Montelena lens.
How Shiraz got cool
From south to north.
Mega Purple Is the Wine Ingredient Nobody Will Talk About
The only people who will talk are the ones that don’t use it.
At Napa’s Cain Vineyard and Winery, Planting a New Future Means Learning from the Past
Rebirth.
Wine Culture Is Evolving On (And Off) the Las Vegas Strip
More than just fake Petrus, it seems.
Italy’s Super White Wines Are Turning Critical Heads
Friuli’s time for the spotlight?
The Rising Stars of Greco di Tufo
Stars is a big word for a wine few people know.
The Rise and Fall of a North African Wine Giant
Whatever happened to Algeria.
E. & J. Gallo winery becomes official wine sponsor of the NFL
Pretty big news in a world dominated by beer.
If the California wine industry wants to survive, it must use less water
Pretty much.
Sean Thackrey, Creator of Eccentric California Wines, Dies at 79
The NYT Obit.
Napa County crop value jumps 60% in 2021, driven by wine grape rebound from wildfires
When you’re recovering from a dip, upward progress looks momentous.
Searching for Burgundy’s Next Grands Crus
Look up.
These rising wine stars just bought a vineyard in Napa’s most exclusive pocket: Pritchard Hill
One of Napa’s priciest realms just got pricier.
Rethinking the wine bottle for the future
Yes, please.
Airbnb Added a ‘Vineyards’ Category with Over 100,000 Winery Vacation Experiences
What’s not to love?
Mount Harlan Pinot Noir superstar Josh Jensen has died, aged 78.
Another massive pioneer lost.
Josh Jensen, Founder of Calera Wine Company, Dies at 78
Spectator’s obit.
Farewell Mr Pinot
Jancis remembers Josh.
Bordeaux 2021 Field notes: Enquiring minds
Not all stodgy, says Simon Field.
The Spanish wine renaissance is here
Spain definitely seems to be the “it” region right now.
NFTs and their Future in Wine
An in-depth exploration.
The Rain In Spain
Tim Atkin on the Rias Baixas boom.
The Wines of Right Now
Punch tries to grab the zeitgeist.
‘She Pivots’: Robin McBride on Bringing ‘Black Girl Magic’ to The Male-Dominated Wine Industry
The sisters story.
What’s troubling vintners today
Jancis has a few lay down on the couch.
Châteauneuf tackles climate change
Breaking free of the Cartesian view.
“Apocalyptic” hail storms in French wine regions
Some places were positively hammered.
Sonoma County farmworkers say they’re shut out of evacuation zone policy revamp
It is a grave mistake to keep the boots on the ground out of the conversation.
California vineyard laborers wanted wildfire safety. Then came a shadowy counter-movement
How the story is playing in the UK.
‘They don’t even know this law exists’: A new alcohol rule hangs over state bars, restaurants
We’ll see how enforcement goes.
Sonoma County winemakers create new label to help Ukraine
Pinot for peace.