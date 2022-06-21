Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Minimal Intervention, Minimal Investment: Trending in Chinese Wine

The rise of Chinese naturalists.

The Time To Buy and Drink Chinon Is Now. Don’t Wait.

Shhhh. Let’s just keep this one between us for now.

Great Southern Whites: Rediscovering the Unique White Grapes of Southern France

A nice in-depth article.

A brilliant idea

Klaus Peter Keller lends a helping hand.

An Underappreciated Burgundy Wine Region Is Upward Bound

Eric dives deep into Savigny.

Australia’s leading wine authority to close office in China as exports plunge

Further fallout from an already deep hole.

Josh Jensen, winemaker who proved that Pinot Noir could thrive in California, dies at 78

The Chronicle obit.

Josh Jensen, Visionary Vintner of Pinot Noir, Is Dead at 78

The NYT obit.

Will Climate Change Help Hybrid Grapes Take Root in the US Wine Industry?

Already happening.

Colorado Rising: Behind the World’s First High Desert Hybrid Wine Region

When an extreme climate gets more extreme.

Natural-wine lovers are flocking to New York’s Lower East Side

Dave goes exploring.

Trailblazer Iris Rideau’s Memoir to Be Published Juneteenth

The story of a pioneer.

This new indicator on SA Chenin – designed to get you to buy more wine – tells you what to expect

Chenin gets on the Riesling bandwagon.

Introducing Anderson Valley, California’s Hidden Hillside Beauty of Pinot Noir

Profiles of a number of producers.

Investors paid thousands for rare wines. It was a scam, feds say.

Don’t invest in wine, folks.

On a Tiny Tuscan Island, Inmates Work to Rehabilitate by Making Delicious Wine

I never get tired of this story.

For California’s Surfing Winemakers, It’s All About Balance

A photo essay of sorts.

It’s Rosé Season, but Drink These 12 Bottles Year-Round

Every day is rosé season.

Dry Extract Interview: Greg Lambrecht of Coravin

Greg likes Grüner.

What’s German for Pinot Noir?

Jason says Germany beats Oregon on a budget.

Putting ‘Loire Volcanique’ wine on the map

Great that there’s now a syndicate.

Single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon to ‘fill the soul’

A nice profile on di Costanzo.

The return of Champagne Charlie

A famous name and bottle return.

Last year was “a wake-up call” for Burgundy producers, BIVB admits

Ouch.

Life Lessons with Chris Carpenter of Jackson Family Wines

The mountain man speaks.

Au Bon Climat: Life After Jim

Margaret Rand checks in on the winery.

Devil’s Advocate – Family Values

Robert Joseph discusses the inevitable.

Inside the World’s Largest All-Texas Wine List: ‘We Said to Hell With the Nay-Sayers’

There are surprisingly few such restaurants.

The story of Blind Ambition

Must see this one.