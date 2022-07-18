Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Do-It-Yourself Organic Certification

This is actually a fascinating idea.

Bordeaux’s Brave New World

Some ways it is meeting the future.

The Radical Transformation of London’s Wine Scene

Some parts of it, anyway.

‘We Deserve to Be Celebrated This Way’: How The Hue Society Is Rewriting the Narrative for Sommeliers of Color

Sponsored article (take note) but a worthy subject.

Rethinking TTB’s Standards of Fill Regulations

Put wine in anything!

Edible coats possible to keep smoke off wine grapes

Winegrowers need solutions.

Fires scorch France and Spain as temperature-related deaths soar

Brutal.

Drought Affects Petaluma Viticulture

A local perspective.

The Future of Wine Is in the Keg

The future? Or the present.

Over the rainbow – sustainability and farming systems

A profoundly interesting article.

Are Terroir-Driven Wines the Future of Chianti Classico?

Kevin Day goes deep in Chianti.

Cornas: the Rhône less travelled

The taste of granite.

‘Our wines were too ripe’ – Eben Sadie

Ever the leader.

Keeping an Open Mind on 2020

I’ve tasted a few excellent 2020s so far.

The Shrinking Footprint of Glass Wine Bottles

Yes, please.

It’s Time to Start Chilling Your Red Wine

You can read the article, or you can try just 20 minutes in the fridge.

Wine Producer Who Put Ultra-Premium Rosé On The Map Is Now Taking Another Leap For Terroir Expression

Cathering Todd on Domaines Ott.

China’s biggest wine influencer Lady Penguin caught in smear campaign scandal

Quite the scandal.

Unopened Bottles of Wine Discovered on a Royal Ship 340 Years After It Sank

Who doesn’t like buried treasure?

Wine producer Sula Vineyards files IPO papers with Sebi

Investing in Indian wine, anyone?

Here’s how female leadership in Arizona wine industry is surging

The ladies to know in Arizona.

How to Open (and Taste) Older Wines

The basics.

This 60-year-old winery changed the way America grew grapes

And it ain’t in California.

Your next wine vacation should be to Mexico’s Valle de Guadalupe

Like Napa 30 years ago, says Jess Lander.

Bottling white wine in clear glass is an error

A clear mistake.

Would You Pay $1 Million for This Wine?

Hint: they’re not buying wine.

Wine’s Next Big Thing

The mystery of popularity.

Obscure US Commission Puts All Wine Shipping in Peril

This is pretty messed up.