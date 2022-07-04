Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

French luxury conglomerate LVMH has purchased Napa’s acclaimed Joseph Phelps winery

Big news in Napa.

Food & Drink Pairings Are Ridiculous

Yours truly is quoted here.

What Does ‘Mouthfeel’ Mean in Wine?

Lauren Mowery explains.

Sonoma County winemaker Katy Wilson talks hiring challenges, favorite wine style, industry stigmas, new motherhood

One of California’s brightest talents.

‘Eastbound Westbound’ Explores Thomas Jefferson’s Love Affair with French Wine

Sounds like it might be worth seeing.

Three Central Coast California Wine Regions Are Making a Comeback

Matt Kettman has the details.

Searches for wine see ‘huge acceleration’ on Google

Interesting data here.

Could inflation mean the end of the wine club discount?

Psychologically, this seems like the wrong move, versus increasing prices.

On the Sonoma Coast, Fog, Wind and Exceptional Wine

Peay gets some love from the NYT.

A new venture wants you to discover wines from unheralded makers

Using a hospitality platform for good.

Stars and Stripes Forever: Did 340-Year-Old Shipwrecked Wine Belong to George Washington’s Family?

Sunken treasure.

Climate change is threatening thousands of years of winemaking in Turkey

Though perhaps not as much as the current administration is.

French Wine Giant Probed on Alleged Links to African Militia

Not a good look.

London’s wine club 67 Pall Mall to release documentary film on sommelier Gérard Basset

Another film I’d like to see.

Study reveals glimpse of ancient Roman winemaking

Herbs, pollen, resin, the works.

Far Upstream, Discover the Regions Left Off the Loire Valley Wine Map

More on Loire Volcanique.

The Walt Disney family has sold its Napa winery to hockey and wine mogul Bill Foley

The empire grows.

The Pecorino Grape — A Rising White Wine Star in the Abruzzo Region of Italy

Liz Thatch pens a primer.

Vinexposium: How digitalisation is transforming the wine industry

Scratching the surface.

The Clay Sea

More than you ever wanted to know about clay.

How Rosé Became a Lifestyle

Hamptons drink local now, apparently.

Plans For Luxury Cheval Blanc Hotel Move Ahead In Beverly Hills

Call it a brand extension.

Möet Hennessy Buys Napa’s Joseph Phelps Vineyards

A big purchase, a big payday.

Rating Haut-Brion’s latest baby

Jancis tastes a Bordeaux marathon.

Next Recession Could be More Painful for Wine

Probably painful for everyone.

Why it really does matter when family-owned Napa wineries sell to corporations

Esther Mobley on corporatization.

Who is Buying Napa Wineries?

Interesting analysis.