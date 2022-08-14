Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Wine Writers’ Symposium: Taking Risks, Earning a Living and Expanding the Table

John and Dottie share some juicy quotes from the recent Wine Writers Symposium.

Panel marks progress in Wine Country farmworker safety discussion

Discussion is good, real measures are better.

The Bottles That Shaped Tony Parker’s Love of Wine

The NBA star talks about his newest passion.

Corollary Wines to develop Oregon’s first dedicated sparkling wine estate

Very cool to have a sparkling focused estate in Oregon.

Devil’s Advocate – Peer Pleasure

Far too many see wine as zero-sum.

Krug 1976–2008

That’s one hell of a tasting.

The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for August 2022

Let the stars tell you what to drink in August.

Why Women in Wine Are Hustling to Stay Afloat

And Amy Bess Cook is behind them all the way.

France tightens by-the-glass wine rules for venues

If they have this law, can we have one to at least put a @#$%ing vintage on the list?

Victory for Treasury Wines in Chinese court over alleged copycat brand

A rare triumph in China.

Inside Marc Almert’s Quest to Become the World’s Best Somm

I can attest to his hospitality skills first-hand.

Hitler-themed wine for sale in supermarkets sparks outrage

This guy can’t leave well enough alone.

The Buzz on Insectaries

Buzzworthy.

Clive Coates MW remembered

Jancis offers a remembrance with some wonderful stories from friends.

More wine sellers make representing diverse vintners a priority

As well they should.

A Wine for Mom

Alice Feiring pours some memories.

More North Coast winery website lawsuits end without settlements

Not out of the woods, but this is a good sign.

Raging fire destroys forests, displaces thousands in southwest France

Familiar scenes.

Smoke Threatens to Choke Bordeaux

So dry, so dry.

France expects wine production rebound but drought threatens

Did I mention dry?

This Private Island in Fiji Is One of the Dreamiest Destinations for Wine

But who wants first growths when it’s 88 degrees?

Across China: Wine industry brews fortune in Tibet

I’d like to try some Tibetan wine.

Heavy Metal Fans Drink Muscadet and You Should Too

This bottle goes to “11.”