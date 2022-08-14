Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Wine Writers’ Symposium: Taking Risks, Earning a Living and Expanding the Table
John and Dottie share some juicy quotes from the recent Wine Writers Symposium.
Panel marks progress in Wine Country farmworker safety discussion
Discussion is good, real measures are better.
The Bottles That Shaped Tony Parker’s Love of Wine
The NBA star talks about his newest passion.
Corollary Wines to develop Oregon’s first dedicated sparkling wine estate
Very cool to have a sparkling focused estate in Oregon.
Devil’s Advocate – Peer Pleasure
Far too many see wine as zero-sum.
Krug 1976–2008
That’s one hell of a tasting.
The Drop’s Wine Horoscopes for August 2022
Let the stars tell you what to drink in August.
Why Women in Wine Are Hustling to Stay Afloat
And Amy Bess Cook is behind them all the way.
France tightens by-the-glass wine rules for venues
If they have this law, can we have one to at least put a @#$%ing vintage on the list?
Victory for Treasury Wines in Chinese court over alleged copycat brand
A rare triumph in China.
Inside Marc Almert’s Quest to Become the World’s Best Somm
I can attest to his hospitality skills first-hand.
Hitler-themed wine for sale in supermarkets sparks outrage
This guy can’t leave well enough alone.
The Buzz on Insectaries
Buzzworthy.
Clive Coates MW remembered
Jancis offers a remembrance with some wonderful stories from friends.
More wine sellers make representing diverse vintners a priority
As well they should.
A Wine for Mom
Alice Feiring pours some memories.
More North Coast winery website lawsuits end without settlements
Not out of the woods, but this is a good sign.
Raging fire destroys forests, displaces thousands in southwest France
Familiar scenes.
Smoke Threatens to Choke Bordeaux
So dry, so dry.
France expects wine production rebound but drought threatens
Did I mention dry?
This Private Island in Fiji Is One of the Dreamiest Destinations for Wine
But who wants first growths when it’s 88 degrees?
Across China: Wine industry brews fortune in Tibet
I’d like to try some Tibetan wine.
Heavy Metal Fans Drink Muscadet and You Should Too
This bottle goes to “11.”