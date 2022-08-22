Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

What It’s Really Like to Be a Wine Influencer

This article doesn’t ask the really interesting questions.

12 Reasons to Love California Chardonnay

Helluva lineup from Eric.

Is Styria About to Have a Breakout Moment in the U.S.?

There is more to Styria than meets the eye.

Mexican Natural Wine Finds a New Home in Guanajuato

Cool story.

How Gen Z and Millennials got into wine investment

Ah the lure of collecting.

Napoleon Still Waging War on Wine

Inheritance laws changing too slowly in France.

Pinot Noir given go ahead in two AOCs in Alsace

Not just Pinot. Grand Cru Pinot.

I hit a wall tasting wine. Then I tried drinking it under hypnosis.

Whatever works for you.

How France’s wine industry is adapting to climate change

Not fast enough.

Four Ways to Think About Wine

Why Eric Asimov gets the big bucks: great columns like this.

Joe Rochioli Jr., Russian River Valley’s Pinot Pioneer, Dies at 88

Mr. Russian River Pinot.

This French Region Is the Wine World’s Best-kept Secret

Travel and Leisure discovers the Jura.

Drake Whitcraft Revives His Dad’s Legacy

Killer wines.

World’s Oldest Glass Maker Riedel Braces for Shutdowns as Gas Crisis Deepens

The wine glass crisis of 2022.

South Africa’s pioneering project is proving the value of old vine wines

A worthy project.

Armenian Women in Wine Are Shaking Up a Once Male-Dominated Industry

Yes to both Armenia and Women!

A Major Figure in the Alsatian Wine World, André Hugel, Has Passed Away at the Age of 92

A giant of Alsace passes.

Why one ordinary vineyard may threaten the future of Napa’s wine industry

A thorny issue indeed.

Chile’s stellar 2022 harvest may rival hit 2018 vintage

Some good news from the wine world.

Chilean winery discovers ancient ‘dinosaur’ variety

Mmm. I want to taste this Romano.

Who is Charlie Herring? The story behind the remarkable wines and ciders of Tim Phillips

Fascinating.

France’s river Loire sets new lows as drought dries up its tributaries

Crazy.

Plans to rebuild after wildfire damages rare vines in Crete

Heartbreaking photos.

‘Earliest ever’ Bordeaux harvest begins

Everywhere early.

Aren’t you sick of hearing about wine and health?

But wine will make you live forever, right?

What’s Next for Rías Baixas?

Subregionality? Perhaps.

‘No smoke taint detected’ in Bordeaux, CIVB says

Would seem too early to tell…

Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.

Interesting geology.

The Bay Area fell in love with this country’s natural wines. Then the war in Ukraine made them scarce

The great orange wine shortage?

Greek, Armenian, Mexican: S.F. wine bars are going hyper-specific

The Niche-ifying of wine bars.

Should Wine Labels List Ingredients?

Yes. Time to rip off the band-aid.

Gabilan Mountains AVA Approved on the Central Coast

Recognizing the greater mountain region around Chalone and Mt. Harlan