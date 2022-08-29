Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

No One Left To Call

A fabulous, important article.

Bay Area wineries need oak barrels right now. But thousands are missing

Well, we know where they are…

Harvesting starts in Champagne

Without the drama of last year.

Rebuilding the Ahr Valley: one year on from flood disaster

Benjamin Roelfs offers words of hope.

How Sherry is Like a Bullfight

A nice bit of musing on sherry from Jason Wilson.

Your Glass of Wine May Depend on This California Winery

The future of wine depends on Jackson Family Wines?!?

Why You Should Plan an Idaho Wine Trip

Food & Wine picks up where the Wine Enthusiast leaves off.

Traditional Japanese sake tries to become more like wine

Trying everything to increase sales.

Bordeaux’s Contentious Classification Strikes Again

Just call it what it is. The Zombie classification.

There’s a new item on the menu at many French wine bars: non-alcoholic wine

NPR investigates.

A New Mexico Winery Breaks All the Rules on Bubbly

Elin thinks it’s Vara good.

California winemakers are using A.I. to combat climate change challenges

And drones. Don’t forget the drones.

‘Wine tech is a graveyard of failure’: Napa startup lays off almost entire staff

Sadly, Pix stumbles.

Tornado and Hail Devastate Famed Châteauneuf-du-Pape Vineyard

Horrible.

Rhône Valley Vineyards Announce Early Yet Promising Harvest

Except the aformentioned vineyard, of course.

Out of the frying pan but not out of the woods? Smoke taint, biodiversity loss and the fires of Bordeaux

It ain’t over yet.

The Future of Napa Valley Wine — and How It’s Evolving Following Years of Devastating Wildfires

Climate change and cultural change.

Wine tasting in Sonoma costs 44% more than before pandemic, new data shows

Because inflation and pandemic staffing shortages.

The Legacy of the Rochiolis

Virginie Boone on Pinot legends.

It’s impossible to tell how California’s wine harvest is going

All over the map.

Amid Smoke and Climate Change, Napa Embraces an Imperfect Red Grape

A “smoke soaker” apparently.

EEOC Sues Justin Vineyards & Winery and The Wonderful Company for Sexual Harassment and Retaliation

Wow. Another train wreck to watch.

Romania: You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby

Fateasca baby.

How Four Zimbabwean Sommeliers Took on the World of Blind Wine Tasting

Can’t wait to watch the movie.

It’s time to pay attention to the wines from Georgia, wine’s birthplace

Amen.

Europe’s 2022 Vintage a Taste of Things to Come

Who, I wonder, was wearing mauve pajamas?

Colorado voters will decide whether to allow wine sales in grocery stores as booze battle heads to November ballot

Will Colorado join the civilized world, or will special interests sway the people?

Chuggable wines are trendy. But these Sonoma winemakers are doing something more interesting

Put a little Birdhorse in your soul.

Wine Brands Find Traction with Consumers When They Take a Stand

Politics and wine do mix, says Kathleen Wilcox.