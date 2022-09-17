We are definitely back in the swing of things when it comes to wine tasting events. Wine Country is open for business, and crowds of people drinking wine are no longer the scary propositions they once were.

So you’ll be seeing more notices of large public wine tasting events here on Vinography again, for the same reason I’ve always written about them. Such events are the single best way for anyone interested in wine to educate their palate and discover new wines to love. Not to mention the fact that some of these events can be a lot of fun, with great food, music, and more.

Which brings me to the upcoming Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. Put on by the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Winegrowers, this event is actually two-day set of activities, including fancy dinners, the annual Sonoma Grape Stomp (which is just what it sounds like), and the Grand Tasting, which is what I’m here to tell you about. You can learn more about the other activities on the event’s website.

The event culminates in a walk-around tasting featuring between 30 and 40 wineries outdoors in the old Sonoma Barracks on Sonoma Plaza. Various food vendors will be on hand offering bits and bites, and it will certainly be a lovely way to spend a Saturday evening, especially if the weather is good.

2022 Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival

Grand Tasting Event

Saturday, October 8th

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Sonoma Barracks – Sonoma Plaza

2 West Spain Street

Sonoma, CA 95476 (map)

Tickets for the grand tasting will run you $125 until September 20th, after which the price will go up to $150. Local Sonoma residents can get tickets for $95 under early-bird pricing. As with all such public tastings, I recommend darker clothing to avoid accidental wine stains, making sure to have food in your belly, and spitting so you can actually learn something.