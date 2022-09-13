Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
A Dachshund’s Ear
An excellent article on texture.
Devil’s Advocate – Making Wine More Than a Summer Romance
Drink the holiday wines!
Blind tasting is a game, and rarely a fair one
Jancis, her usual, humble self.
The Gravner Notebook
Meg hit it out of the park with this one.
The Beginner’s Guide To Wines From Umbria
A good primer.
Napa County looks at possible wine country of the future
Lots of seniors, more brown people, lower population, for starters.
Pix – What Went Wrong? What Went Right? The Paul Mabray Interview
Paul discusses the stumble.
Under Pressure: Behind the Battle to Lighten Champagne’s Bottle Weights
Noble efforts, but at a certain point you can’t fight physics.
This Napa wine’s secret ingredient? Straw
A novelty here, a normal thing in Italy.
Winemaking in a California heat wave: ‘It’s a roll of the dice’
And a bucket of dry ice.
Grapes, berries and robots: is Silicon Valley coming for farm workers jobs?
Not exactly. But when you can’t find workers, maybe you need a robot?
Federal Lawsuit Filed Over 2018 Cheating Scandal At Court of Master Sommeliers Exam
Looks like this is going to get a public airing after all.
Wine Media Is Broken: A Case Study
There are some pretty serious allegations in here.
5 of the Most Interesting Winemakers in Sonoma Get Top Billing at Pax Wines
The native yeast collective.
Japan’s largest wine region uses AI for organic viticulture
Well, really just data.
Women at Work
Oregon, women in wine.
Why U.S. Winemakers Are Taking a Chance on Obscure Grape Varieties
Passion and challenges.
$25 million deal: Historic Napa Valley resort is bought; guest homes, winery are possibilities
But Napa isn’t getting corporate. Who would says such a thing?
Heritage Clones & Selections of Pinot Noir: Oddballs in the Modern World
You’ll want to drink Summa dat.
Why Wine Country is no longer ‘for regular people,’ according to some Bay Area residents
$1000 bucks a pop.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Expensive Lawsuit Over Cheap Rosé, Explained
The non-wine point of view.
Wax seals on wine are messy ego trips. It’s time to say goodbye.
Dave lays down the gauntlet.
Rethinking the ancient origins of Japan’s wine industry
A lot farther back than we thought.
How all-women Kenyan team found spot in blind wine tasting contest
First Zimbabwe, now Kenya!
Wine as Liquid Asset: Do Wine Investment Funds Deliver?
Most smart investors stopped payin 3% active management fees years ago.
Vine trunks rise to meet climatic changes
Seeking shade and getting farther from frost.
For most Americans, wine is not a big deal
Of course not.
Entering the Brave New Somm World
Tough new world.
Sommeliers In Body Armour
Wine doesn’t matter as much as some other things right now in Ukraine. Amazing stories.
Raj Parr Goes Organic (and Biodynamic) in His New Label, Scythians – and Au Naturel in His Other New Label Phelan Farm
Pam Strayer chats with Raj Parr.
Wine Regions on Alert as Fires Spread
El Dorado is nervous.