Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

A Dachshund’s Ear

An excellent article on texture.

Devil’s Advocate – Making Wine More Than a Summer Romance

Drink the holiday wines!

Blind tasting is a game, and rarely a fair one

Jancis, her usual, humble self.

The Gravner Notebook

Meg hit it out of the park with this one.

The Beginner’s Guide To Wines From Umbria

A good primer.

Napa County looks at possible wine country of the future

Lots of seniors, more brown people, lower population, for starters.

Pix – What Went Wrong? What Went Right? The Paul Mabray Interview

Paul discusses the stumble.

Under Pressure: Behind the Battle to Lighten Champagne’s Bottle Weights

Noble efforts, but at a certain point you can’t fight physics.

This Napa wine’s secret ingredient? Straw

A novelty here, a normal thing in Italy.

Winemaking in a California heat wave: ‘It’s a roll of the dice’

And a bucket of dry ice.

Grapes, berries and robots: is Silicon Valley coming for farm workers jobs?

Not exactly. But when you can’t find workers, maybe you need a robot?

Federal Lawsuit Filed Over 2018 Cheating Scandal At Court of Master Sommeliers Exam

Looks like this is going to get a public airing after all.

Wine Media Is Broken: A Case Study

There are some pretty serious allegations in here.

5 of the Most Interesting Winemakers in Sonoma Get Top Billing at Pax Wines

The native yeast collective.

Japan’s largest wine region uses AI for organic viticulture

Well, really just data.

Women at Work

Oregon, women in wine.

Why U.S. Winemakers Are Taking a Chance on Obscure Grape Varieties

Passion and challenges.

$25 million deal: Historic Napa Valley resort is bought; guest homes, winery are possibilities

But Napa isn’t getting corporate. Who would says such a thing?

Heritage Clones & Selections of Pinot Noir: Oddballs in the Modern World

You’ll want to drink Summa dat.

Why Wine Country is no longer ‘for regular people,’ according to some Bay Area residents

$1000 bucks a pop.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Expensive Lawsuit Over Cheap Rosé, Explained

The non-wine point of view.

Wax seals on wine are messy ego trips. It’s time to say goodbye.

Dave lays down the gauntlet.

Rethinking the ancient origins of Japan’s wine industry

A lot farther back than we thought.

How all-women Kenyan team found spot in blind wine tasting contest

First Zimbabwe, now Kenya!

Wine as Liquid Asset: Do Wine Investment Funds Deliver?

Most smart investors stopped payin 3% active management fees years ago.

Vine trunks rise to meet climatic changes

Seeking shade and getting farther from frost.

For most Americans, wine is not a big deal

Of course not.

Entering the Brave New Somm World

Tough new world.

Sommeliers In Body Armour

Wine doesn’t matter as much as some other things right now in Ukraine. Amazing stories.

Raj Parr Goes Organic (and Biodynamic) in His New Label, Scythians – and Au Naturel in His Other New Label Phelan Farm

Pam Strayer chats with Raj Parr.

Wine Regions on Alert as Fires Spread

El Dorado is nervous.