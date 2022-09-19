Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Spirit, Not The Letter

Peter Pharos protests.

Pix’s Troubles Are Yet Another Warning to the U.S. Wine Industry

Thoughts from Joe.

Letters from Kyiv

An update from Ukrainian wine folks.

Turning the Tables on Dr. Liz Thach, MW

Also a winemaker it turns out.

How Roundup, the weed killer linked to cancer, became one of California wine’s biggest controversies

Esther Mobley rounds it up, so to speak.

How Heritage Old Vines Renewed California Zinfandel

On safari for old vines.

Vasse Felix’s sparkling obsession

I’ll bet it’s good.

A Dozen Reasons to Drink Beaujolais

Better than it’s ever been, that Gamay.

Fred Franzia, creator of Two Buck Chuck wine, dies at 79

The Chronicle obit.

Fred Franzia, 79, Dies; Upended Wine Industry With Two-Buck Chuck

The NYT obit.

The Complicated Legacy of Fred Franzia

The Wine Enthusiast take.

The Treasures Within the World’s Greatest Wine Library

Publicly accessible, no less.

A guide to the best wines from South Africa

More of a region-by-region overview.

They escape political and economic chaos — and rise as sommeliers

Excited to see this film—such a great story.

Heat and Drought Cause ‘Earliest Ever’ Wine Harvest, But Hope Remains

Elin McCoy runs down the vintage across Europe.

Loire Valley Vintners Are Embracing Organic Wine

Lisa Denning on one of France’s more sustainable regions.

Lauverjat Menetou-Salon: A Family Battles Historic Forces; ‘We No Longer Have Seasons’

Dottie and John talk climate change in the Loire.

Rioja Clamps Down on Basque Wineries

Trying to build walls.