Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Devil’s Advocate – Yes, People Do Need Help When Choosing Wine

Robert Joseph on-point.

Kosher wines are better than ever. But the Manischewitz stigma is holding them back

There are now lots of Kosher wines.

Wine Enthusiast has Abandoned Local Wine

Lenn stops the (very funny) wisecracks and gets down to work.

The Power of the Story: Influences of Narrative in Shaping Wine Perception

Or as we say in the business, the experience is the brand.

Why hasn’t organic wine taken off in Australia?

While consumers won’t pay more, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t taken off.

This remote California wine region was a ‘holy grail.’ But its future is under siege

Drought, Frost, Fires, Retirement.

Two-Buck Chuck: Wine of the People or Cultural Wedge?

Eric Asimov was not a fan.

Op Ed: We Need to Talk About Wine in an Intelligent Way

Randy Caparoso, on point.

Is Natural Wine Actually Better for You?

A definitive no from the scientists. “At worst, natural wine is a marketing buzzword”

In Vienna, Taking to the Hills for Wine

Hello heurigen!

How to tell if a wine was farmed with Roundup

The roundup discussion continues.

Andrew Jefford: ‘I urge every reader to enjoy wine thoughtfully’

Andrew is thoughtful as ever.

The Science Behind Nonalcoholic Wine

It always requires science.

How Much NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Thinks You Should Spend on a Nice Bottle of Wine

More than most people EVER spend on a bottle at retail.

The Future of Wine Is Looking Bright, According to This Hollywood Industry Expert

A young leader offers her thoughts.

How this California vintner pushed open doors for Black women in the wine industry

The story of Theopolis.

Are Hybrid Grapes the Future of Wine?

Some think so.

Lodi has become a new home for… natural wines!

Randy Caparoso looks at the history in Lodi.

Can luxury wine live without glass bottles?

Evlyne Resnick explores alternatives.

Letter: New Napa fire regulations are outrageous

These indeed sound preposterous.

Farming for Labor Day: Winemakers Discuss the Challenging 2022 Harvest

An interesting panel.

Thriving on the vine: Colorado wine industry upbeat after couple of tough years

They’re due.

Devil’s Advocate – Will Young Sommeliers be the Influencers of Tomorrow?

Experts with tattoos.

How bad are law violations in the US wine industry?

Thought-provoking.

Wine Booms Online in South Korea

The next hot market?

The Most Original Wine List in the World Is on a Sicilian Island in the Middle of the Mediterranean.

I loved this list.

Beckstoffer, cult vineyards and the ascension of the Napa Valley

A profile of Andy Beckstoffer.

What You Need to Know About the New West Coast AVAs

Seven new designations.