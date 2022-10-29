For all the fame and popularity of Napa wines, the chances to taste a lot of them at one sitting are actually few and far between. Perhaps because they need no introduction, Napa hasn’t historically done many large-format public tasting events (there are plenty for the trade).

However, the wine world grows only more competitive, and in recent years, some of the sub-regional associations of Napa have begun to put on winetasting events for consumers. Case in point? The upcoming Calistoga Food and Wine Festival, put on by the Calistoga Winegrowers Association.

Held at the swanky Solage Resort in Calistoga, this event promises tastes of wines from more than 30 producers from the Calistoga AVA in Napa, along with gourmet food pairings from 7 fantastic wine country restaurants and live music.

Tickets aren’t cheap, but I suspect you’ll get more than your money’s worth of food and wine, as Solage doesn’t do anything halfway. Also, part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Calistoga Cares Food Pantry, a non-profit that provides food to those in need.

You can see the list of wineries and the restaurants serving food on the event web site.

2022 Calistoga Food and Wine Festival

Saturday, November 19th

1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Solage Resort

755 Silverado Trail N.

Calistoga, CA 94515

Tickets for the event are $250 and should be purchased online in advance. The event will likely sell out. Note that attending guests are being asked to part at Calistoga Vintner Services at 865 Silverado Trail N Calistoga, CA 94515 on the day of the event.