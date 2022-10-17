Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Mistreating Wine

I couldn’t agree more.

The Mosel

A primer based in culture.

A totemic Tasmanian

Jancis on Tolpuddle.

Montesquieu: Philosopher, Writer, Wine Merchant

A wonderful rooting around in history.

How Port country is becoming a source of fine dry white wines

Whites on the rise. I’ve had some good ones.

Why cork is making a comeback

A useful material.

Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country

Nothing that hasn’t been said before.

The Innovator Behind Rimowa’s New Wine Cases? LeBron James

A smart brand collab. But for $8000…?

9 Women Who Changed the Wine World

Nine profiles.

How Munda’s owner plans to spark radical debate with his wines

Putting indigenous names on the places. Love it.

Meet the 7 Female Wine Pros Shaping Miami’s Red-Hot Beverage Scene

Miami has a lot more wine in it these days.

Wine billionaire Pierre Castel hit with US$416 million tax bill

As my friend Felicty Carter says, the Swiss will let you get away with a lot of things, but failing to pay your taxes isn’t one of them.

Natural Wine Welcomes You, Mosel Riesling

Late to the party, but undoubtedly good.

Can a Wine Actually Be “Crunchy”?

Missed this article when it first came out.

Why I’m sticking to the house wine

Plonk, indeed?

The Most Popular Wine in Abruzzo Is a Rosé

Or is it really (a rosé, that is)?

From Mediocre To Medal-winning: Japan’s Koshu Wine

Subtle stuff.

‘Unique in Japan’: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

More on Koshu.

From Eponymous to Anonymous: What Happens When Winemakers Sell Their Names?

Wait for the punchline.

Why Veuve Cliquot’s Former CEO Left to Make His Own Wine in a Sleepy Corner of Burgundy

Because if you could, why not?

Focus on ‘people, place and prosperity’ vital to South Africa recovery, says WoSA CEO

Buy South African wine!

Italy Enjoys Another Promising Vintage

Despite the drought.

Devil’s Advocate – Sex and Wine: the (not so) Sweet Smell of Covid

Anosmia is a crazy thing.

Celebrating Elaine

If you’re looking for a writer or educator, Elaine is now (unfortunately) on the market.

Look down for biodiversity

Felicity Carter on some botanical surprises.

Porto Protocol to publish online guide and report on packaging for the wine industry

Look forward to reading it.