Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

A Vineyard in San Francisco’s Black Belt

An excellent portrait.

He hit Bay Area small businesses with disability lawsuits. Video may uncover ‘a monumental fraud’

I think it’s far too soon to say these are fraudulent. Frivolous yes.

The natural wine movement is coming for your wine glass

Back to the Chianti tumbler, anyone?

Sausalito wine arsonist sprung from prison early due to health issues

Maybe they just don’t want him to die on their watch?

Sonoma, Napa vintners eye early wrap to wine grape harvest

Hot and heavy, as they say.

Meet Decanter’s US team

A new focus, it would seem.

‘We are regrouping’ – Paul Mabray on the future of Pix Wine

More thoughts from Paul.

There’s No Such Thing as ‘Low-Intervention’ Wine — So Why Does the Industry Champion the Term?

An opinion piece.

China busts largest wine smuggling case in recent history

That’s big. But a drop in the bucket, some say.

Family of French billionaire Pinault strikes wine merger deal

Speaking of big…

Spring Mountain Vineyard Has Filed For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Lest you think everything is rosy in Napa.

Sales Data Confusion: Depending on Your Source, Sales are Up…or Down

Jeff Siegel tries to read the tea leaves.

How Family Wineries Handle Succession

A big issue these days.

What Are Americans Drinking?

The new “Parkerization” is unoaked and high acid? Bring it on.

Study Finds Changing Trellis Systems Can Protect Wine Grapes, Preserve Quality

Napa vineyards might start looking a lot different.

Non-Binary Winemaking: The Rise of Mellow Malo in a Bid for Non-Buttery, Non-Steely Chardonnay

And by “mellow” she means partial.

Glyphosate Can Be Used in the US Until at Least 2026

Bad news. It’s carcinogenic, admits EPA, but “go ahead.”