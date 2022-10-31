Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The DAMASCENE Vineyards’ new vintage releases

These wines are so #@$%ing good.

Devil’s Advocate – Tough(er) Times Ahead

For everyone.

The Good Old Days

In the good old days, things rhymed.

Nicolas Belfrage obituary

RIP.

Sisters, Leslie And LeAnn Jones Are Breaking Barriers: Owners Of Inglewood, California’s First And Only Black-Owned Wine Bar

I want to go!

Renaissance for Chile’s Itata Valley

It’s on in Itata.

Profiles in Wine: Agustin Santiago

The folks who do the work.

These Rare-Varietal Wines from Sonoma Are Having a Moment

Drink diversely.

British winemakers toast to summer heat waves

A bumper harvest.

Copies of Provence rosé on the rise

Copy anything that sells.

Canadian winery owner jailed in China claims innocence and inhuman treatment

Chinese jail probably sucks.

From Santorini to the world

Jancis on the magic of Assyrtiko.

Santorini – pure escapism

A brief guide.

Ukraine becomes the 49th OIV Member State

Buy Ukranian wine!

Napa County sues Hoopes Vineyard winery

It’s complicated.

Sekt’s appeal: why Austrian sparkling wine is on the rise

The Joy of Sekt.

Federal regulators descend upon nation’s largest alcohol wholesaler

Hmmmmmm.

Wineries Embrace Worms in the Fight to Conserve Water

Vermifiltration. New word for me.

Meet the Real People Making the Most Popular Wines in America

Easy to scorn, these folks make the wine that most people drink.

Tasmania’s flute bubbles over

Fizz worth frothing about.

Can These Farmers Decolonize the Wine Industry?

One vine at a time.

The Wine Lover’s Guide to Vienna

A nice guide.

What really makes California wine different from European wine?

Tradition, says Esther Mobley.

5m bottles of Spanish wine disguised as French in Bordeaux fraud scheme

These are just the ones that got caught.

Five ways Alsace is breaking the winemaking mould

Alsace orange wine FTW.

Georgia’s most heavily guarded wine

Guns and drugs are ok, but grapes? No.

How a church’s tiny vineyard launched one of Sonoma’s most prized wine regions

The story of St. Peter’s Zinfandel.