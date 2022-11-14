Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Devil’s Advocate – Was the 1970s the Greatest Decade in the History of Wine?
Robert kicks the hornet’s nest.
Tablas Creek Levels Up Organic Practices to Regenerative
And then what happened? Find out.
Ridge Monte Bellissimo savoured
Jancis takes a tasting tour through Monte Bello history.
What You Need to Know About Romanian Wine
Gimme some Fateasca, baby.
This is France’s most underrated wine region — and here’s why
Beaujolais don’t get no respect.
He rarely gets credit, but this winemaker helped inspire California’s natural wine movement
Love the guy, and his wines, but I don’t buy the argument.
Picking the Thanksgiving Wine Is the Easy Part
The annual turkey-day column. Everything under $25.
Kanaye Nagasawa: The samurai who forever changed California
An important story lost to history and racism.
Sonoma County vintner offers farmworkers ‘hazard pay’ during smoky days
This should be the law, not just a good idea.
Private jets, luxury cars, semiautomatic rifles: Napa vintner owes $5 million for misspent funds
Rich kids of Instagram?
Does Biodynamic Farming Improve Wine? Experts Weigh In
With notes from South Africa.
Wines That Stop You In Your Tracks
We all need them.