Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Fraud Trial Roils Bordeaux

Damning evidence.

Consumer groups obtain TTB commitment to issue rulemakings on mandatory alcohol labeling

Ingredient labeling may be coming whether anyone likes it or not.

How one diversity advocate is helping shape wine industry

A nice profile.

France drinks lowest amount of red wine in a decade

Not a good sign.

20 Minutes With: New Krug Champagne President Manuel Reman

A young, new face.

The Green Heart of Italy: Umbria

Big and red, too.

Italy’s Unexpected New Hub for High-Quality Riesling

Rising star.

New Ways to Future Proof Viticulture – In Conversation with Antonio Graça

An interesting conversation.

Château Lafite Rothschild Debuts Its First New Wine Label in More Than a Century

Almost affordable.

Analysis: Spiralling costs are blowing wine buying rules ‘out of the water’

Inside baseball.

Blind Tasting Wine With The Most Famous Wine Consultant In The World

Something of a pean, but a good profile.

Wine Country is less kid-friendly than ever. Here’s why

A crying shame.

A Family Wine Estate Lost While Dealing With Father’s Alzheimer’s

An interesting back-story to very good wines.

Hybrid vines: In from the cold

An impressively extensive article.

Language matters

Grand Cru means something only in certain places.

Is Zero-Alcohol Wine, ‘Wine’? And Why Does it Matter?

It’s complicated, either way.

The Most Important Wine in the World

A lovely recollection.