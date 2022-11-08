Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Minerality in Wine, Explained: How It Affects Taste, Aroma and Texture
A brief primer with examples.
Liv-ex: China will not be riding to rescue global wine trade
Wah, wah.
In Spain’s La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change
Old vines FTW.
This zero-waste, low-ABV ‘wine tea’ is winning over the Bay Area
Piquette is overrated, IMO.
Thieves steal fine wine from top Spanish restaurant Coque
First Atrio, now this. Let’s hope they catch them.
NZ winemaker’s biodynamic methods add that X factor
Horrible title, good article, great wines.
Wine bricks and blessings: Napa Valley vineyards in Prohibition
The story of Prohibition.
The story of Ukraine’s ‘Survived’ Wines
And their accompanying tragedy.
This scientist is creating a beloved West African wine — in an Oakland lab
Palm wine. Cool story.
Lawrence Family Wine Estates reveals plan to bring Château Lascombes to its ‘full potential’
A focus on farming, says McCoy.
Is This Vineyard the Future of Wine?
Might be the future of wine marketing.
Five Greek grape varieties you need to discover
Five types of deliciousness.
Long before citrus reigned in Southern California, L.A. made wine. Lots of it
The original CA wine country.
Fine Wine Optimism Prepares for Reality Check
You may have to look up “rude health.”
How Improving Latinx Representation Could Revolutionize Wine
A long-ignored market.
1 in 5 deaths of US adults 20 to 49 is from excessive drinking, study shows
Let us never forget the dangers of too much alcohol.
Turning the Tables on Clive Pursehouse
The new head of Decanter, US.
60 Years of Ridge Monte Bello
Jane Anson on an American Grand Cru.
Irish Eyes Turn to Wine
Irish palates, too.
The New Old Wine Bottle Technology
The tide is slowly turning.
Leading wine professionals sign letter calling for alternative packaging
To wit.
What Lebanese wine needs
Interested in his forthcoming book!
Freak frost hits Argentinian vineyards as Mendoza declares emergency
Ouch.
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Drives Up Glass Prices
Not unexpected.
Where no harvester has gone before
When you can’t find workers…
Small AlcBev Markets Sue Southern Glazer’s, Alleging Illegal Secret Pricing. Case May Be Linked To Federal Agent Raid
Big company in hot water.