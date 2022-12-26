Hello and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week. It was something of a light week, being the week of Christmas, but there were some interesting stories nonetheless.

How Old Vines field trip showed the way forward for modern viticulture

Caring for the old ones.

Christmas Wine

Be a bore, says Pharos.

Familia Torres campaigns for a European returnable bottle scheme “in less than 3 years’ time”

We need these big guns committing to things like this.

The London mead maker exploring the terroir of bees

Good mead is glorious.

Profiles in wine: Barry Herbst, Wine Buyer, Bottle Barn

In the trenches.

Murrieta: The White Star of Rioja

One of the white stars.

€2m of ‘fake Champagne’ confiscated from producer over fraudulent practises

Playing it fast and loose.

America’s Wine Importers, Directors And Sommeliers Can’t Wait To Drink More Of These Wines In 2023

Lots of sparkling wine, old Rioja, and more.

Bubbles (What Else?) to Ring In the New Year

Eric’s annual bubbly column.

Wine Is Getting Pricier Thanks to a Logistical Nightmare

Hey wine industry, we made WIRED magazine.

More sweet wines and fewer pinot noirs? What climate change could mean for wine lovers

The NZ point of view.

The Vineyard Falconer: How Trained Birds Protect Wine Grapes

Just cool.

The evolution of Australian Chardonnay

And evolve it has.