January 20, 2023 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Mustard and Lime

The bright yellow of mustard flowers and the bright white of calcareous earth brighten a vineyard in Santa Barbara County. Uncommon in California, calcareous earth is rich in calcium carbonate, the primary mineral in limestone, which many believe to offer an ideal set of growing conditions for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as.” Then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktop.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

Fine art prints of this image and others are available on George Rose’s website.

To purchase copies of George’s photos for editorial, web, or advertising use, please contact Getty Images.

Vinography regularly features images by photographer George Rose for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.

