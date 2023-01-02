Happy New Year! And welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Wine’s Attitude Towards Altitude

Taking liberties with “alpine”

Grieving in Wine Country: How Wine Brought One Man Back from the Dead

Short but poignant.

Amid a winter storm, vineyards workers picked frozen grapes for ice wine

There’s one nice thing a bomb cyclone is good for.

A Long History of Sonoma County Sparkling Wine

A nice primer from Virginie Boone

It was the wine world’s buzziest online club. Can it recover from bankruptcy?

Nice reporting from Esther Mobley on this saga.

Drink In the Unbridled Creativity of Québec’s Natural Wine Scene

Sans soufre Marquette anyone?

Whither bordeaux?

Jancis runs down the recent news and suggests some favorites.

Our Legacy Harvested Brings More People of Color to the Wine World

Cool program.

2022: In Memoriam

Lots of pioneers lost last year.

Sonoma Wine Leader Bob Benziger Passed Away Peacefully December 23, 2022

Including Bob.

Healdsburg’s Rack & Riddle at epicenter of sparkling wine trend

Not so much a trends as a boom.

The Existential Crisis of Bordeaux’s Small Grapegrowers

Being told to pull out their vines.

Price, quality and the problem of wine cultism

Trophies and obscurities.

These were the 10 most notable wine deals of 2022

The big transactions.

Wineries Of The Future Had Better Go Digital, Says The Chief Growth And Experience Officer Of Vintage Wine Estates

Jessica Kogan knows of what she speaks.

These elite Napa estates are releasing wines from a fire-ravaged year. Do they taste smoky?

More optimists in Napa than I would have guessed.

Missouri scientist Charles Valentine Riley saved the Champagne industry

Entomologist to the rescue.

Stressed Out Vines Could Make for Happier Drinkers, According to Science

We’ll need some air quotes around the words “stressed out”

Sta. Rita Hills Is More Than Just Pinot-Land

Matt Kettmann reports.

The World’s Richest Man Is Now A French Wine Producer

Luxury-goods magnate Bernard Arnault takes the lead.