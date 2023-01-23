Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Napa wine may cost more in 2023, as 71% of wineries plan to raise prices

Sigh.

Four Faces of Alto Adige’s Iconic Vorberg

Mmmmm. Weissburgunder.

SVB Report: 2023 Challenges Include Consumer Drop-off and Rising Prices

Jeff Siegel reports.

What are the pros and cons of rain during the life of a vine?

Mostly, but not always, good.

California wineries can’t make enough of this suddenly popular grape

Head scratcher, after years of disinterest.

Wine Cultures

Peter Pharos analogizes.

Wine’s Most Inspiring People 2023: Emily Wines — Leaning in Amid Court of Master Sommeliers Crisis

Kathleen Wilcox interviews.

Foil to be scrapped on English sparkling wine?

Bravo. Better for the planet.

To Kalon: Napa Valley’s star vineyard gets organic certification

Excellent news.

Moldova – land of horses, carts and spaceships

Jancis makes some surprising discoveries.

The biggest threat to the wine industry? Irrelevance with younger people.

Yep.

Wine’s Most Inspiring People 2023: Warren Winiarski — Viticulturist, Preservationist, Philanthropist

And one helluva nice guy.

We Tasted a Spanish Wine Made During the American Civil War, and It Didn’t Disappoint

Old bottles are an adventure.

The Bordeaux Business Opening Doors to the Nigerian Wine Market

A major market, apparently.

The Bots Are Here. Time for the Wine Industry To Wake Up To Artificial Intelligence

Robert Joseph pontificates.

In New Zealand, Sauvignon Wishes and Sashimi Dreams

Yum.