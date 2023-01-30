Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The American Wine Industry Has an Old People Problem

What happens when your old customers die and young ones don’t want you?

Does Sound Affect Our Perception of Taste? These Wine Experts Think So

Everything does.

How a master sommelier couple built a wine bar with a diverse following

A very pleasant place to drink.

The politics of Zin

Zinfandel Birthers!

Money, profit and financial sustainability

A thoughtful piece, as usual, from Pauline Vicard.

Price fixing in the UK

A very detailed look at subtle inequalities in the playing field.

Is South African Sauvignon Blanc on the Precipice of Global Demand?

Since CA can’t make enough…

Bourbon, Biodiversity, and the Quest to Save America’s Oak Forests

Barrel shortage looming?

Apprehension abounds in U.S. wine industry

Troubled times ahead, many think.

2023 update on Lodi vineyards finally getting their due by being recognized by Historic Vineyard Society

Excellent news.

The Changing Landscape of Wine Education

A survey of the offerings.

Mexican Wine? Bien sûr!

Jay McInerney goes Baja.

Natural Wine From the “California Alps”?

A cool project. Literally.

Is Fine Wine in Sustainable Packaging A Contradiction?

Let’s hope not.

Is It Time to Re-Think Fine Wine?

Thinking about the thought piece.

Why old vines matter

Lots of reasons.

Winemakers Are Poised to Lose Another Vital Tool to Climate Change

Climate change isn’t just about hotter days.

Seven Wine Trends to Watch

Felicity Carter picks them.

Fifth-generation winemaker and his wife part ways with Vietti

Not really a surprise to anyone.

COVID-19’s Lasting Impact on the Wine Industry Sets the Stage for 2023 Opportunities

4 Brief takes.

These BIPOC Wine Podcasts Are Changing the Narrative

More diverse voices.

How insulated is the fine wine market to macro-trends?

All the people who profit from it say it’s going well.

Why Vinho Verde Is the Up-and-Coming Portugal Wine Region to Know

Says Vogue.

Burgundy wine fans queue weeks ahead for new releases

Wait. You can stand on line to buy DRC?

The wine industry has a new healer. She fixes ‘the way things flow’ in vineyards

Yes, but can she stop red blotch?

These Wineries Are Embracing the Spiritual Power of Crystals

Maybe the crystals can?

California’s largest wine company is laying off 355 employees

Not quite the same reason as Google’s layoffs.

As Climate Change Drives Up Temperatures, Winemakers Climb Higher

Take me higher.

Austria finally fell in love with red wine. It wants you to do the same

I heart Blaufränkisch.

Sicilia Vineyards a Yuba City oasis for wine

Yuba City!

The ‘bugs, microbes and wild yeast’ of Japan’s umami wine master

Love the headline. The wine sounds interesting.

Up and coming wines from Samaria and the Jordan Valley

Israeli wines can be excellent.

Why one of Sonoma’s best wineries hired a winemaker who’d never made wine before

A nice profile of Jasmine Hirsch.

Millennials and Zoomers Aren’t Drinking Wine. A New Report Says the Industry Needs to Do More to Attract Them.

The Robb Report weighs in.