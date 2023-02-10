follow: search
February 10, 2023 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Spring Sap

Sap oozes from a cut section of vine in Sonoma’s Alexander Valley. For now, most grapevines in the northern hemisphere are dormant for the winter, allowing growers to prune them sometime in the coming month before the sap begins to flow again. As the weather warms, the vines wake up and begin pushing sap into their extremities, beginning the growth process for another season.

INSTRUCTIONS:
Download this image by right-clicking on the image and selecting “save link as” or “save target as.” Then select the desired location on your computer to save the image. Mac users can also just click the image to open the full-size view and drag that to their desktop.

To set the image as your desktop wallpaper, Mac users should follow these instructions, while PC users should follow these.

PRINTS:
Fine art prints of this image and others are available on George Rose’s website.

EDITORIAL USE:
To purchase copies of George’s photos for editorial, web, or advertising use, please contact Getty Images.

ABOUT VINOGRAPHY IMAGES:
Vinography regularly features images by photographer George Rose for readers’ personal use as desktop backgrounds or screen savers. We hope you enjoy them. Please respect the copyright on these images. These images are not to be reposted on any website or blog without the express permission of the photographer.

Tags:, ,

Related posts:

February 4, 2023 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Dawning of Spring

The rows of vineyards glow an emerald green in the light of dawn in Sonoma’s Dry Creek Valley. A heavy

Read More
January 27, 2023 Vinography Images

Vinography Images: Around the Bend

The road into Santa Barbara’s Happy Canyon snakes around vineyards and a majestic oak, as vines show their winter silhouettes

Read More