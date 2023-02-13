Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Drinking culture: Why some thinkers believe human civilization owes its existence to alcohol

Like cities? Thank booze.

The Historic Riots That Defined the Champagne Region

An important bit of history.

The new generation of sommeliers making wine cool again

LOL. Down with Pale, Male, and Stale.

Want to bring your own wine to a Bay Area restaurant? That’ll cost $50

But please don’t whine about it.

Post-COVID Report: Revisiting a Chinese winery three years later

Boyce tells the story.

Rioja Makes a White Turn

An unappreciated category.

Q&A: Christy Canterbury MW

One of the best.

13 Things Millennial and Gen Z Wine Pros Say Will Reach Young Drinkers

“Don’t shun the can.”

Heitz Cellar Sued Over Wages

Accusations aren’t proven, but not a good look.

Do You Have What It Takes To Be A Harvest Intern?

Strong back required.

South Africa’s wine producers struggle with crippling power cuts

As if they haven’t suffered enough.

Review of the Industry – 11,691 Wineries

California approaches 5000 wineries.

The Uncertain Future of Island Wines

Wines worth preserving.

Wine After Dry January

Good thing the rest of us like their wine.

How product placement gets wine bottles into shows like ‘The Last of Us’

A timely investigative piece by Esther.

Do Dry-Farmed Vines Make Better Wine?

It depends.

Tim Atkin MW: ‘Fine wine’ is outdated

Tim has some thoughts about the “establishment.”

Raimonds Tomsons wins the ASI Best Sommelier of the World 2023

A very tough competition.

Deadly Wildfires Devastate Vineyards in Chile’s Central and Southern Wine Regions

An unfolding tragedy.

20 Wines Under $20: Finding Bargains Amid Inflation

The changing face of bargain wine. Some great selections here.

A tiny Spanish capital has renowned food and wine — without crowds

Time to go to Spain.

Labor Fight Intensifies at Upscale Wine Country Resort, Amid Allegations of Worker Intimidation

Another employer under fire.

Turning barren desert soil into fertile wine country

Techniques for the rest of the world to learn from.

The New Old Wine Bottle Technology

Re-use. Please.