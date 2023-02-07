Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Ed Woodward’s transfer to wine: ‘Manchester United feels a world away’

Interview by Guy Woodward (no relation).

A drink with… Emily Wines MS

The Decanter US interview.

Black wine professionals in Sonoma County share their stories of grit and grace

Names to know.

‘Every year we sell out’: Why this under-the-radar red wine is suddenly in vogue

Cabernet Franc gets its moment in the spotlight.

Bordeaux court convicts suspects in major wine fraud case

Prison and paying.

Donald Hess, who revolutionized Napa Valley wine tourism with art, dies at 86

Another pioneer gone.

Andy Erickson has been called a “rock star” winemaker, but he’s too busy to listen to the flattery.

Tom Hyland interviews.

Reeze Choi, top Hong Kong sommelier, prepares to take on Paris

The preparation regime.

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

No, not THAT Georgia. The one closer to home.

Brazil’s Altos de Pinto Bandeira becomes first DO exclusively for sparkling wines in the New World

First in the New World.

What’s the most useless glass bottle? One that never leaves the winery.

As usual. Jason Haas has it arights.

Switching Ukraine’s Mines to Vines

An important effort.

Jean-Luc Colombo on Cornas, the ‘hidden treasure’ in the Rhône

Hidden may be overstating the case.

Growing together: Rheinhessen wine’s power couple

Great article.

Meet the new grand crew of California wine

An… interesting list.

The bourgeois war on French wine

Tough times in Bordeaux.

Uncovering the hidden gems of Bolgheri

Hard to see for all the glitz and glamour.

Can wineries reuse their glass bottles? This woman thinks so…

A nice profile of Annie le Dneuff

Climate change has already come for this vineyard. But the wines don’t taste like you’d expect

A look at Prima Materia.

Storms are another disaster for Sonoma County farmworkers who call for more aid

We have to take care of the people who farm.

We Need To Talk About Wine Talk

A discussion about language.

How Xige Estate has global ambitions for premium Chinese Ningxia wine

Richard Siddle on Chinese wine.

Giuseppe Benanti, Who Helped Spark Mount Etna’s Wine Renaissance, Dies at 78

A giant of Etna passes.

Do green credentials sell wine?

Barely, says Jamie Goode (albeit with a decidedly UK POV)

‘We’re One of the Very Few Winners in a World Full of Losers’: How English Wine Is Benefiting From Climate Change

Happy until they keep rising.

Tiny wine options find home in B.C.’s market

Tiny packaging, not tiny wineries.

California farmworkers cope with wildfire smoke, pesticides, roaches and rodents, survey says

We can do better than this.

Wildfires in Chile rip through historic vineyards and destroy wineries

Tragic. Please buy Itata and Bio Bio Wines.

The Valuable and Unanticipated Lessons Ballet Taught Me About Wine

Alfonso puts on the tights.

Is Prohibition returning?

New Year, Neo Prohibitionists.

Margins? What Margins? The Big Squeeze in Winegrowing 2023

And this without Europe’s governmental subsidies.

Mexico’s Hot New Wine Region is a History Lover’s Dream

Guanajuato, not Baja.

Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river

Ick.

A luxurious new wine bar hopes to revive a neglected corner of downtown S.F.

Another place to sit and sip.

This fizzy red wine conjures up an Italian vacation

And who doesn’t need an Italian vacation right about now?

Reports Say Young Drinkers Are Over Wine. What Do Winemakers Think?

Ask people in the bubble?

Why ‘Warm Days, Cool Nights, And Special Soils’ Aren’t Attracting Young People To Wine

Messages that matter.

For Chinese Wine Lovers, It’s a Whole New World

A view from the local market.