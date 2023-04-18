Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

This undiscovered wine region is the affordable alternative to Napa Valley

The big news this week is the Chronicle’s love song for Anderson Valley. 5 major articles.

The Near-Death and Resurrection of Willamette Valley Chardonnay

It’s good stuff. And growing.

Saint-Emilion 2022 classification goes uncontested

For the first time in 100 years?

Young Wine Drinkers Are Drinking Less, Says Study, But They’re Spending More

Premiumization is real. But can it make up for drop in volume?

Research shows Prosecco is a grape variety, not a geographical region

This is definitely going to be settled in some courtroom.

Pignolo: Back from oblivion to make its mark

Indeed, it is back and black.

Q&A: Alder Yarrow

I get interviewed by Oregonians.

Anne Krebiehl MW on launch of Tyson Stelzer’s Champagne Guide Online

Another independent place for wine criticism launches.

Moderate Drinkers Live as Long as Abstainers, Though Wine’s Health Benefits Remain Under Debate

Well, we know at least in moderation it won’t kill you.

Researchers in Peru identify six unique new grape varieties

Take the white Jaen and make an orange wine!

Napa RISE Wine & Climate Symposium Highlights Waste Reduction Efforts Wineries Can Take, Awards RISE Leadership Award to Domaine Carneros

All the good topics.

Devil’s Advocate – How does Luxury Wine Differ from Luxury Lingerie and Ice Cream?

When everything is a “luxury” brand, nothing is.

Storms leave vineyards ‘in pretty good shape’

The farmers are generally happy.

Are reports of wine’s demise greatly exaggerated?

Kathleen Wilcox investigates.

New Mexico looking to rebound in winemaking

Built on a long history.

Just How Important Is Diurnal Shift to Wine?

A very interesting question with no clear answer.

Andrew Jefford: ‘Yeast: it’s an upheaval, a revolution’

Wine, a language learned from yeast.

Geyserville winemaker Kerry Damskey on becoming the ‘Gallo of India’

Sonoma’s flying winemaker.

Drinks division weakest performer in LVMH first quarter sales

Not a good sign.

Oregon’s spirit of community

Jancis plugs into Oregon.

Inside the Black and Queer-led Movement of Regenerative Winemaking

An alternative view of the wine universe in practice.

Wine competitions have jumped the shark

Sean Sullivan learns that they don’t stand up to scrutiny. Never have.

Bordeaux En Primeur on a Knife Edge

The section of the wine world more influenced by macroeconomics than any other.

Oregon State researchers make breakthrough in understanding the chemistry of wildfire smoke in wine

Watch out for the thiophenols.

How Identity Politics Could Save Wine

It’s not identity politics, James. It’s authenticity. There’s a difference.

First insights into the nasal microbiome of wine tasters

VERY interesting.

A new type of wine is emerging in the Bay Area. No one knows what to call it

Gravignon Blanc, of course…

B.C. wine industry projecting 50% fewer wine grapes this year because of winter vine damage

Ouch.

Ancient European winemaking tradition using qvevri revived in Tasmania

Not really revived as much as… employed.

Is China the next wine superpower?

A film that sounds worth watching.

Archaeologists uncover elaborate ancient winery among Roman ruins

A sizeable operation.