Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Meet Kurdistan’s Queen of Winemaking

Another wine to add to the list.

Six Places to Drink Wine in Napa Valley and Sonoma

Eric goes a-drinking.

The Dave Doc

A nice profile of a very nice guy.

$250 million up in flames: The infamous crime that scarred California’s Wine Country

Frances recaps her book in a denouement.

What to Read to Understand Wine

The economist goes full WINE this past weekend with many articles.

Didier Mariotti: ‘Champagne has to adapt quickly’

Harvests keep getting earlier.

Napa Cab Still Matters

To those who can afford it.

It’s a ‘blood sport’: The secret game Bay Area restaurants play to get the world’s most in-demand wines

Esther Mobley takes a peek behind the curtain…er…the wine list.

Roll out the barrel – getting beyond oak in wine

Simon says…good riddance.

Chile uproots 4.5% of its vineyards

Cabernet drops, Pais climbs.

Malu Lambert: What to make of the spate of foreign investment in the winelands?

This is about South Africa, but it could be about wine country anywhere.

Legendary Winemaker One of the Graetz

Interview with the artist.

How Viticulture Programs Drive Success for Emerging Wine Regions

Education is the doorway to growth.

Do It The Hard Way

The myth of struggle.

Argentina Had One of Its Smallest Grape Harvests in Its History—Here’s What That Means

Blame the weather and the ants.

Telmont completes testing of lightest Champagne bottle in the world

Exciting developments in glass.

The wine cost $250 at a S.F. liquor store. Now, it may be worth $80,000

And the wine investment funds shiver in delight.

Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello Estate rebuild after fire

Nice profle of Priyanka French.

Jancis Robinson at Napa RISE: “The younger you are, the more concerned you are.”

Pam Strayer offers the highlights.

More Than a Year Into the Russian Invasion, Ukraine’s Wine Industry Assesses the Damage

Wine during wartime.

The Awakening of Peruvian Wine

Not just Pisco anymore.

Nutrition Labeling for Wine on the Horizon

A rundown of what’s coming.

The wine with the worst carbon footprint in history?

If the phrase above sounds familiar, it’s because you read it here last week.

Understanding Terra Alta’s Brisat, Spain’s First Officially Designated Orange Wine

Very cool. I did not know about these orange wines.

‘We have to lead the charge’: North Bay winemakers take on climate change

New grapes and new thinking.

Are vintners better off after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank?

Once bitten twice shy?

DTC Impact Report: Outreach and Inclusion Attract Younger Drinkers

Amazing what outreach can do.

Napa’s first zero-emission vineyard faces heavy opposition. Here’s why

NIMBY strikes again.

Gaia Gaja Discusses Brunello, Barbaresco And Her Famous Father

Tom Hyland interviews.

Is the wine industry ready to take the plunge on alternative packaging?

We can hope.

One last grape for renowned breeder

Looking forward to tasting it.

Wine Promotion Rules a Minefield

The government isn’t known for clarity.