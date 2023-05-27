2023 Taste of Sonoma Festival: June 24, Santa Rosa

It’s a little difficult to get excited about outdoor wine tastings when the weather has been so gloomy in the Bay Area, but things are looking to get a bit warmer in the next couple of weeks, just in time for some serious wine tasting events to get going.



One of the most widely attended each year might be the annual Taste of Sonoma celebration, which showcases wine producers large and small from around Sonoma County.

Set up on the extensive lawns at Kendall Jackson’s main wine estate just outside of Santa Rosa, the event is a grand tasting extravaganza, providing attendees the opportunity taste wines from more than 100 different wineries, nosh on food from several different food trucks, and (for a nominal extra fee) attend seminars and guided tastings on different aspects of Sonoma wine.

The event is generally a delightful way to spend the afternoon, not to mention get a sense of the recent vintages from Sonoma and discover new wines and new producers that might be your next favorite.

For those interested, here’s a partial list of wineries that will be pouring at the event.

Taste of Sonoma 2023

Saturday, June 24

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Kendall Jackson Winery & Gardens

5007 Fulton Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95403 (map)

Early bird pricing on tickets expires on 5/31, so get your tickets online now. Those early bird prices are $180 for general admission, $225 for VIP tickets, which get you in an hour early and exclusive entry into the Club Reserve area which includes top wines from many producers.

