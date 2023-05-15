Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 5/14/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The Plot Thickens at Underground Cellar

This may not be a simple case of bankruptcy.

Why AAPIs Are Underrepresented in Beverage

Scratches the surface.

‘Everyone is feeling robbed’: Chaos, alleged fraud and $25 million debt at an S.F. wine startup

No kidding.

English wine: Bad harvests put London vineyard at risk of closure

Sounds like they need to rise above hobbyist.

“British Sparkling Wine”, a name for all, a name for none?

Disquisition on a name.

Bordeaux 2022: The en primeur experience

Decanter’s Bordeaux correspondent discusses + selfies.

How the AAPI Community Is Changing the Narrative of Oregon’s Wine Industry

A couple of names to note.

Elaine Chukan Brown: A return to hybrids

Elaine on Baco Noir, among others.

Romagna destruction

Sad news.

Famed winemaker Laurent Ponsot on his new book on exposing a wine fraud

Man on a memoir mission.

Meet the First Black Woman Winemaker Changing the Game in Napa Valley

A profile of Victoria Coleman.

Will there be a Silicon Valley Bank DTC Report this year? It’s looking doubtful.

Come on, people. Fill out the survey.

Creators of Latinx Wine Summit make space for inclusion within the wine community

Making the invisible, visible.

What you can learn about wine by watching new manga-based TV series ‘Drops of God’

A long article.

Coravin launches single-serve wine system for businesses

Another excellent idea.

Revolution Is Not A Wine Tasting

They day they threw the dogma at Jason Wilson.

How Natural Should We Go?

Less makeup? Or no makeup?

Charm offensive

On charm.

Chinese Whispers and Australian Wine

Part the first.

Chinese Whispers and Australian Wine, Part Two

Part the second.

How satellites help wineries pick new climate-friendly sites

The view from above.

Devil’s Advocate – Young People Really Care About Authenticity! Or Do They?

They do. Sometimes.