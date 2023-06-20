Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/18/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

This is Wine Right Now

A (clever) repackaging of a bunch of old articles.

An 800-Year-Old French Estate Founded by Knights Debuts Its First Organic Wine

Peyrassol pink now comes in organic.

This Berkeley winery is using apples and pears to make wine

Going beyond grapes.

Why you must try these wines made from ancient Greek grapes

Deeeeeelish.

The Science of What We Eat Is Failing Us

And what we drink.

Small amounts of alcohol may turn down stress in the brain, benefiting the heart, new study finds

Sigh.

Why this young winemaker buries cow horns in her vineyard under a waning moon

A nice profile of Lady of the Sunshine.

The psychology of tasting wine

A review of some literature.

Invasive seaweed extract found to stimulate defence mechanisms in vines

Win-win!

1 of 4 Black master sommeliers in world, Napa Valley man wants to expand access to wine education

Go Vinny!

Devil’s Advocate: Time to Take a Fresh Look at Bag-in-Box. For a Different Reason

Convenience.

The Changing Face of Figeac

Evolution.

Chapel Down stunt “raises eyebrows” among the Champenois

Clever fun.

Languedoc winemakers push for irrigation rights

In the face of global warming, it seems inevitable.

New Cru? Northern Rhône comes of age

Approval goes slowly at INAO.

Vintners warn a wine shortage could be coming, as they try to adapt to climate change

And not just in Canada.

Gérard Bertrand and the Renaissance of Rosé and Orange Wines

The man knows marketing.

Charles Curtis MW: ‘Is Champagne truly going green or only greenwashing?’

They want the credit without doing the work.

Yay for Gouais

Making a home in Oregon.

Zero-zero natural wine arrives in Napa, surprising everyone

Not the first, not the last.

Could Cabernet Sauvignon be the future of the Barossa?

Everywhere evolves.

Benton Complex Fire touches edge of Red Mountain appellation

Shudder. And the season is just beginning.

A wine and cider shortage will grip America after freakish spring weather: ‘We’ve never seen this kind of freeze event’

Tough times in climate chaos.

Robert Mondavi Changed Wine. His Grandson Aims to Change Farming.

Electric tractors are excellent ideas.

Napa’s Reign as the Epitome of Wine Country Luxury Has a Formidable Rival

Healdsburg gets luxe.

Here’s how Sonoma County became an LGBTQ+ wine oasis

A nice rundown of a lot of effort.

Does Champagne risk becoming too expensive?

It already is for most people.

An Iconic New York City Wine Store Is Facing a Criminal Investigation

Not looking good.

Devil’s Advocate – Selling Fine Wines Like Luxury Cars?

Price anchoring as a technique.

