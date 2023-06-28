Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 6/25/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
The Science of Grape Co-Fermentation
Geeky goodness.
Napa Valley Winery Sues Vineyard Management Company Over Alleged Sulfur Burn
Don’t sulfur during a heat wave.
Dry Creek Valley: Watch For Grenache
Mike offers his recommendations.
How Drag Shows Are Diversifying the Wine Tourism Experience
Love it.
Biodynamic viticulture in the Americas
Sam digs deep.
How foot treading on grapes has hopped across the Pond
Kathleen Wilcox looks for footprints.
The Women Winemakers of the Okanagan Are Holding Their Ground
Some nice profiles.
Napa Valley wine grapes thrive after record rainfall, but cool weather may delay harvest
Chilliest summer since 2011?
Treasury Wine Estates’ Innovative AI-based Marketing Approach
Very impressive.
How 3 NBA Stars’ Brands Are Changing the Wine Industry For the Better
Now Food & Wine stars.
The Rise and Fall of Sherry-Lehmann, the Country’s Most Influential Wine Store
A digest version of sorts.
What to know about vinho verde, Portugal’s effervescent bargain wine
Tasty stuff!
Oldest Evidence Yet of Wine in the Americas?
Wine. Don’t sail over the edge of the world without it.
My return to South Africa
Jancis finds good things.
‘Corsica is a new exploration of Mediterranean wine identity’
The island of delciousness.
2023 MW exam questions and wines revealed
Tough stuff, as usual.
The New Frontier for American Malbec
Oregon, of course!
B.C. wine grape crop ‘devastated’ by winter cold snap
Just now finding out losses amount to 60% in some places.
How a premed student became a leading wine company CEO
Nice profile of Remi Cohen.