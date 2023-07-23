Family Winemakers Annual Tasting: August 13, Oakland

Once billed as the single largest California wine tasting every year, the Family Winemakers Association tastings have become a bit more modest these days. There are a lot of competing tastings, and competing associations, but Family Winemakers continues to bring smaller, high-quality wine producers together to showcase their wares for the trade and for wine consumers.

And now instead of just a single tasting each year, the organization puts on several. The next such tasting is coming up on August 13th in Oakland’s Jack London Square. There will be wines. There will be snacks. There will be deliciousness. The organization, unfortunately, hasn’t published the list of attending wineries, but presumably there will be some good juice on offer.

2023 Family Winemakers Tasting

August 13th, 1:00 PM-4:00 PM

BLOC15 Event Venue

252 2nd Street

Oakland, CA 94607 (map)

Tickets for the event are available for purchase online. My usual tips for such public tastings apply: Get a good night’s sleep, go hydrated and stay hydrated, make sure there’s food in your stomach, and spit so you don’t regret anything the next day (and so you can actually remember the wines you enjoyed).