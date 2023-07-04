Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 7/2/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Secrets for Growing Better Grapes in Coastal Climates

Laura Ness talks to winemakers about their strategies.

Entrepreneurs To Shake Up The Industry Through Black Winery Ownership

Ownership is power.

The growing bitterness of Susana Balbo

She’s not bitter. Her grapes are.

In Memoriam: Organic and Biodynamic Pioneer Paul Dolan, “Ahead of the Curve”

A darn shame. He really was a pioneer.

Why Independent Wine Retailers Are Making Custom Cuvées

Not just the profit margin.

Raul Perez on growing a village

A man with a gift.

Old Vines Step into the Spotlight

Some kind words from Wink.

Major floods in Chile devastate seven regions

First fires, now floods.

As Australia Takes Steps Toward Reparations to Indigenous Communities, So Does the Wine Industry

A sense of progress.

In Sherry Country, Wines of the Future That Look to the Past

Unfortified and all that.

The transformation of Châteauneuf

Jancis marvels at the village growing up.

New Zealand’s Marlborough region launches first appellation map

But if you want it, apparently, you have to buy it.

This couple is making ‘Pride wine’ in the Santa Ynez Valley to uplift the LGBTQ+ community

Tara and Mireia continue to walk the path.

France’s red wine sales are half of what they were in the 1990s

Soon to be overtaken by rosé?

A Taste of Napa in Japan? Kirin Bets on the Wine Experience

Fancy architecture? Check.

Jean-Michel Cazes, Revered Winemaker Behind Château Lynch Bages, Dies at 88

A legendary figure.

A pregnant wine critic tells all

One last column before maternity leave.

Has Pét-Nat Jumped the Shark?

Nah, just overshadowed now by Piquette. <eyeroll>.

The Science of Thiols in Wine

Where that passionfruit come from.

Thieves steal $700k worth of fine wine in California break-in

Big haul.