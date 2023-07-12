Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 7/9/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Maggie Harrison’s War on Wine

Quite the paean to a talented winemaker.

Female and BIPOC rising corporate stars are turning to wine education to help break the glass ceiling.

Or just another excuse to hold a corporate wine tasting event?

Wine Set for Regulatory Shake-Up

We can only hope.

‘House wine’ has always been cheap and bad. At these Bay Area restaurants, it’s special

First box wine, now house wine. It’s all legit.

Drops in the ocean: The Norwegian sparkling wine aged at the bottom of the sea

All the rage now.

Brian Croser’s Chardonnay Dreams

A legend down under.

Bordeaux En Primeur Leaves a Bad Taste

When you’re in a hole, stop digging. Good advice.

Château Lafite Rothschild Owners Buy Domaine William Fèvre in Chablis

’tis the season for M&A.

The wine widow and her brood

A rare profile of Barbara Banke.

At Japan’s first winery, the country’s oldest grape lives on

With the least romantic name.

Review: Exquisite Drops of God brings the world of elite wine down to earth

I liked it. Not as much as this writer, but I liked it.

Playing the Long Game

R.H. Drexel takes a smoke break.

The Benefits of Contour Farming in a Changing Climate

Straight is boring.

The psychology of wine tasting, part II

David Morrison continues.

French Family Vineyards Imperiled by Historic Inheritance Taxes

It’s a real problem.

Fires Threaten Wineries, Vines In Columbia Gorge, Yakima Valley

The first of many such stories this summer, I fear.

At ASEV: Former OIV Leader’s Big Picture Thinking Part 1 – Climate Change and Winemaking

Dry title. Interesting talk.

Paul Dolan 1950–2023

A couple of remembrances.

Remembering Jean-Michel Cazes

Jancis writes the obit.

WWC23 – Chris Gaither, by Rebecca Fineman

A wonderful little piece of appreciation.

Invasive seaweed extract stimulates vine defence mechanisms

Harvesting seaweed joins eating uni as something good to do for the planet (and vines!).

Spring Mountain Vineyard sold for $42 million after months of bankruptcy proceedings

MGG Investment Group LP, huh? Never heard of them.

‘My Way’: ASC Founder Don St Pierre Sr., RIP

A Hong Kong wine king passes.

Some People Find Wine Frightening. We Need to Feel their Fear

Pour a little out for Gewürztraminer.

Ancient DNA analysis of winegrape seeds reveals genetic link between two modern varieties of red and white grapes and grape varieties cultivated some 1,100 years ago

Geek alert.

Sanford & Benedict Vineyard Co-Founder Michael Benedict Has Died

Santa Barbara owes him a great debt of gratitude.

Unità Geografiche Aggiuntive approved for Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

Coming soon to a Chianti label near you.

South Africa Has a Historically Small Harvest

Not the only ones…

Challenging season delivers smallest vintage in a generation

See what I mean?