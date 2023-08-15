Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 8/13/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Sicily’s 2023 harvest blighted by extreme weather

Only in parts.

These Winemakers Say Consumers Should Be Concerned About Glass Bottles

The conversation is growing.

A border war is brewing between Napa and Sonoma counties. Of course a winery is in the middle of it

Not exactly a war.

Soil Experts Answer the Call of Cahors

The Bourguignons go to Cahors.

Why Are We Still Describing Wine As Old World or New World?

It’s Old School.

French Wine Giant Co-founder Ordered To Pay 60 Mn Euros In Swiss Taxes

Don’t mess with the Swiss on taxes.

The Growing Movement Behind ‘Long Charmat’ Sparkling Wine

Very capital intensive.

Understanding the Impact of Atmospheric Inversion Layers in Viticulture

A good primer.

Austria to Introduce Premier and Grand Crus

Here come the Lagen!

Could Reuse Be the Future of Wine Packaging?

Um, yes. Every wine sold in a supermarket should be packaged for re-use.

Turkey: Renewal of a great wine region

A long way to go to get out from the government’s thumb.

The Path to Zero-Emission Wine Shipping

A nice deep look at the idea.

Is Albariño the Next Great White Wine? It Depends.

A wonderful deep look into the current state of Rias Baixas.

Santa Barbara District Attorney Destroys Thousands of Illegal Wine Bottles

The problem wasn’t just the underwater bottles.

Hugh Johnson: ‘Château-owners’ secret, they always said, was in their special soil’

A reflection.

Wine From Brazil’s Unsung Savannah Makes A Splash

Brazilian wine is a thing.