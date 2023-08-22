Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 8/20/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

The perils of investing in a boutique winery in China

Or anywhere.

How Sweden’s young wine industry is taking advantage of global warming

Let’s hope the era of great Scandinavian wine is a long way off.

Finland sets sights on becoming a wine country in 2028

Ummm…. 2028 isn’t a long way off.

Where to find the world’s best wine bars

France, says England.

Can different coloured flowers change the taste of your wine?

We are creatures of Psychology.

The little-known grape varieties powering Australia’s wine industry

The spice of life, and all that.

An Arizona malbec? How the arid state became America’s newest wine country

Dry and hot, but it works.

About that cork taint

Miquel says he thinks it’s on the rise.

My Life Is Corked

Tim Gaiser says it’s everywhere.

Medlock Ames is first Regenerative Organic Certified winery in Sonoma County

Excellent news.

Alt Zin

Patrick Comiskey talks low-alcohol Zin.

A winner’s ode to old vines

Chris Howard goes to South Africa to visit the vines in which he believes.

The Record Heatwaves Effects On Europe’s Wine Industry Are Coming Into Focus

Hot, hot , hot.

Cabernet Franc: Red-Hot Red

Speaking of hot.

Napa Valley wine prices just broke this record

Up and up.

The Rise of Cypriot Wine

An excellent overview.

Navigating A Complex Terrain

What the most recent MW exam tells us about the wine world.

Slovenian floods cause landslides in vineyards

Because the heat and disease weren’t enough?

Meet The Viticulturist Testing Thousands of Seeds to Find the Strongest One

Vital research.

Protecting Napa Valley Agriculture in Unprecedented Times

NIMBY or Agriculture. Only one can triumph.

B.C. Wildfires: ‘It’s not done’: Kelowna fire crews battle to save homes as residents flee flames

Brutal.

Too Much of a Good Thing: Washington’s Wine Woes in Perspective

Mike Veseth is good with numbers.

The Real Career Impact of DEI Organizations in Wine

Some great case studies.

Yes, You Should Be Cellaring Your Natural Wines

Well, maybe some of them.

Colorado Wine Industry Development Board names new executive director

Wine blogger that went places.

Meet The Man Who Revolutionized The Wine Industry

Coravin made a big change for sure.

What Are Co-Ferments and Why Should Wine Drinkers Care?

With some very hip recommendations.

Burgundy Looks to its Old Age

Bottling later balanced with cash now.