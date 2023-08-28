Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 8/27/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.

Tight, taut severity won’t please the drinker if its grip on the wine never eases

Andrew Jefford talks style and climate.

Profiles in Wine: Biology major changes course, he’s now Kivelstadt Cellars winemaker

Leaving the lab for the cellar.

Sherry Lehmann’s landlord sues iconic wine shop over $3.6M in unpaid rent

The NY Post continues to cover the saga.

‘Exceptional vintage’: French hot spell to cut wine output but boost quality

Maybe.

Wine power player buys major vineyard in Napa’s most illustrious region

Cha-ching.

Napa Legend on Life After Shafer

Not in wine anymore.

Is Yeast Info on Labels Wine’s Next Great Debate?

Jason Wilson discusses.

Future 40 Tastemakers 2023

Some great names on this list.

The Future of Wine, According to This Year’s Future 40 Tastemakers

And here’s what they think.

Jancis Robinson knows you find wine confusing. This guide is going to help

121 questions answered!

Meet two new Masters of Wine

Gotta love Erin Jolley’s research paper!

France has too much wine. It’s paying millions to destroy the leftovers.

Distilling away the problem.

What was the best wine in the Middle Ages?

You wouldn’t have liked how it tasted.

Farewell to Spain’s Sparkling Pioneer

Goodbye Gramona.

The unsung California wine region everyone’s talking about

Get thee to Santa Ynez…

Championing AAPI Representation in Wine

Amy Bess Cook profiles the Chos.

Why it’s drought, not heat, that threatens Chilean viticulture

Water, water, water.

How an Oregon Winery is Unlocking the Potential of Biodiversity with Regenerative Agriculture

Craig Camp interviewed.

Gamay finds its groove in Oregon

Love me some Oregon Gamay.

Okanagan Valley on fire

Hell.

Doing The Right Thing

RH Drexel on The MAHA estate.

Sarah Morphew Stephen MW: a eulogy

A helluva eulogy. You should read it.

Ronchi di Cialla: The Saviors of Schioppettino

Everything you ever wanted to know.

Elaine Chukan Brown: ‘In conventional terms, Arizona seems an unlikely place for vines’

A brief overview of the place.

Why Croatian Winemakers Are Betting Big on Malvazija Istarska

A local favorite.

Turning the Tables on Martin Redmond

Martin gets the spotlight.

Utah is an alcohol control state. A new citizen initiative wants to change that

Well now, that’s a sign of progress. Hope they succeed.

The Truth About Italy’s DOC and DOCG Wines

Dive deep on DOCs.

State of Black Wine Business Summit Highlights Areas of Improvement, Opportunities for Growth

Still underfunded.