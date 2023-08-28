Wine News: What I’m Reading the Week of 8/27/23

Hello, and welcome to my weekly roundup of the wine stories that I find of interest on the web. I post them to my magazine on Flipboard, but for those of you who aren’t Flipboard-inclined, here’s everything I’ve strained out of the wine-related muck for the week.
Tight, taut severity won’t please the drinker if its grip on the wine never eases
Andrew Jefford talks style and climate.
Profiles in Wine: Biology major changes course, he’s now Kivelstadt Cellars winemaker
Leaving the lab for the cellar.
Sherry Lehmann’s landlord sues iconic wine shop over $3.6M in unpaid rent
The NY Post continues to cover the saga.
‘Exceptional vintage’: French hot spell to cut wine output but boost quality
Maybe.
Wine power player buys major vineyard in Napa’s most illustrious region
Cha-ching.
Napa Legend on Life After Shafer
Not in wine anymore.
Is Yeast Info on Labels Wine’s Next Great Debate?
Jason Wilson discusses.
Future 40 Tastemakers 2023
Some great names on this list.
The Future of Wine, According to This Year’s Future 40 Tastemakers
And here’s what they think.
Jancis Robinson knows you find wine confusing. This guide is going to help
121 questions answered!
Meet two new Masters of Wine
Gotta love Erin Jolley’s research paper!
France has too much wine. It’s paying millions to destroy the leftovers.
Distilling away the problem.
What was the best wine in the Middle Ages?
You wouldn’t have liked how it tasted.
Farewell to Spain’s Sparkling Pioneer
Goodbye Gramona.
The unsung California wine region everyone’s talking about
Get thee to Santa Ynez…
Championing AAPI Representation in Wine
Amy Bess Cook profiles the Chos.
Why it’s drought, not heat, that threatens Chilean viticulture
Water, water, water.
How an Oregon Winery is Unlocking the Potential of Biodiversity with Regenerative Agriculture
Craig Camp interviewed.
Gamay finds its groove in Oregon
Love me some Oregon Gamay.
Doing The Right Thing
RH Drexel on The MAHA estate.
Sarah Morphew Stephen MW: a eulogy
A helluva eulogy. You should read it.
Ronchi di Cialla: The Saviors of Schioppettino
Everything you ever wanted to know.
Elaine Chukan Brown: ‘In conventional terms, Arizona seems an unlikely place for vines’
A brief overview of the place.
Why Croatian Winemakers Are Betting Big on Malvazija Istarska
A local favorite.
Turning the Tables on Martin Redmond
Martin gets the spotlight.
Utah is an alcohol control state. A new citizen initiative wants to change that
Well now, that’s a sign of progress. Hope they succeed.
The Truth About Italy’s DOC and DOCG Wines
Dive deep on DOCs.
State of Black Wine Business Summit Highlights Areas of Improvement, Opportunities for Growth
Still underfunded.